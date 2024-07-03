Skip to main content

Michael Easton Pays Tribute to General Hospital Leading Ladies (VIDEO)

Michael Easton, Rebecca Herbst, General Hospital

Michael Easton may have ended his run on General Hospital, but he still has plenty to say about his tenure in Port Charles. Easton took to Instagram to sing the praises of all three of his character, Hamilton Finn's, love interests.

Easton posted scenes of him working with Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth Webber) and Rebecca Budig (Hayden Barnes), along with commentary about what he appreciated about each of them.

Easton wrote,

Of Herbst, he commented, 

As for Budig, he wrote, 

Read the rest of what Easton had to say and watch the clips he posted below.

