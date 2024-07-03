Michael Easton Pays Tribute to General Hospital Leading Ladies (VIDEO)

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michael Easton may have ended his run on General Hospital, but he still has plenty to say about his tenure in Port Charles. Easton took to Instagram to sing the praises of all three of his character, Hamilton Finn's, love interests.

Easton posted scenes of him working with Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth Webber) and Rebecca Budig (Hayden Barnes), along with commentary about what he appreciated about each of them.

Easton wrote,

I would like to thank Rebecca, Becky and Finola for putting up with me. I am a better actor and person for the time I spent sharing the stage with each of you and I am forever grateful. [Finola] is truly iconic, but also an incredibly compassionate actor who is intensely present in every scene.

Of Herbst, he commented,

Becky is one of those incredibly rare actors that can tell entire stories in their eyes... So much inner power beyond her beauty.

As for Budig, he wrote,

[She] is an amazing actor with deep soulful eyes that you can get lost in... I am in awe of her talent.

Read the rest of what Easton had to say and watch the clips he posted below.