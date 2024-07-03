Skip to main content

The Bold & The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Returns to Cobra Kai

Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), Cobra Kai

Sean Kanan is booked and busy. In daytime, his character Deacon Sharpe is currently front-burner on The Bold and Beautiful. On streaming, Kanan will reprise his character Mean Mike Barnes on season six of Netflix's hit Cobra Kai

Barnes first appeared in the karate kid universe in the 1989 film The Karate Kid Part 3. Back then, his character was a villain. But in season five of Cobra Kai, Barnes returned as a sympathetic character, whose furniture store was burned down by the dastardly Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).   

Now he's back, helping the show's dojo-owning protagonists, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), select competitors for a prestigious martial arts tournament.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kanan told Entertainment Weekly

Kanan admits that he aggressively lobbied for his return to the show. 

Cobra Kai season 6 premieres July 17 on Netflix.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sean Kanan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Pop Confidential

B&B's Sean Kanan Boards Netflix's Cobra Kai

By Carly SilverComment
Sean Kanan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Sean Kanan Talks Bold & Beautiful, Cobra Kai and More (EXCLUSIVE)

By Melodie AikelsComment
Sean Kanan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Sean Kanan on Clint Howard's B&B Role: “I Brought Clint to the Show" (INTERVIEW)

By Melodie AikelsComment
bergman83880
Pop Confidential

Sean Kanan Back to Being "Bold and Beautiful"

By Jillian BoweComment