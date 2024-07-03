The Bold & The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Returns to Cobra Kai
Sean Kanan is booked and busy. In daytime, his character Deacon Sharpe is currently front-burner on The Bold and Beautiful. On streaming, Kanan will reprise his character Mean Mike Barnes on season six of Netflix's hit Cobra Kai.
Barnes first appeared in the karate kid universe in the 1989 film The Karate Kid Part 3. Back then, his character was a villain. But in season five of Cobra Kai, Barnes returned as a sympathetic character, whose furniture store was burned down by the dastardly Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).
Now he's back, helping the show's dojo-owning protagonists, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), select competitors for a prestigious martial arts tournament.
Kanan told Entertainment Weekly,
Kanan admits that he aggressively lobbied for his return to the show.
Cobra Kai season 6 premieres July 17 on Netflix.