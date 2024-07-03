Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Kyle Acts Like a Snot-Nosed Brat

Susan Walters, Peter Bergman, Michael Mealor

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Kyle, Diane and Jack are having a tension-filled chat in the Abbot living room. A very snarky Kyle is talking about going to work for Newman Enterprises, which immediately grabs Jack’s attention. He tells his son getting entangled with Victor, yet again, would be a huge error in judgement. Kyle plays coy saying working for Victor might be a good idea. Diane can’t believe he’s serious but Kyle doubles down. Jack asks directly if he’s considering an offer from Victor. Kyle says he’s considering many offers but refuses to directly address the question. He goes on to say what he does is none of his parents’ business. Jack and Diane say they’re always concerned with his life and love him very much. Kyle thinks he must have missed their concern in his termination papers.

Kyle pours himself a glass of dark liquor and continues being an entitled douche, saying they ripped away his birthright to the Abbot family legacy. He doesn’t want to hear anything about their love nor will he be entertaining any further questions. Jack says going back to Victor is a mistake, but Kyle doesn’t want to hear isn’t interested in anything his father has to say.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

