The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Katie Gets Snarky With Bill About Poppy

Heather Tom

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Katie is typing on her computer, in a HOT dress, at Forrester Creations when Bill arrives on the scene. He asks if she ever stops working and Katie thinks his comments are RICH considering his own work ethic. Dollar Bill says he has changed and is currently “on chill” and smelling the roses. Katie calls him out and Bill admits he’s not actually “on chill” but is on “full blast.” He goes on to say his new daughter is making him want to relax a bit more. Katie gets snarky before asking about his new “family” (Katie pretending to forget Poppy’s name tickled me). She asks how it feels to sleep with someone who kept such a huge secret from him.

Side Note: What did you all think about the very interesting choice to have a recreated Tom and Poppy flashback?

