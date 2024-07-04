Perkie’s Observations: Alexis Vows to Destroy Ava on General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn, Maura West

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Maxie feels the need to make it clear she doesn’t agree with Natalia and that she stands by Blaze. Nina shows up, having heard the recording, ready to do damage control. She says this month's issue of Crimson features Blaze and wonders who they can replace her with.

Lois suggests they give the two-page spread to Blaze to allow her to get her truth out in her own words. The others disagree and Lucy says the spread is supposed to be to advertise their product. Maxie says it can't look like they’re dropping Blaze and comes up with a simple slogan everyone agrees with.

Adrian shows up and Nina questions where the recording came from and why he ran it without consulting her. Nina angrily points out the article was inflammatory and would make her look like she was acting out against Sonny by hurting Kristina. Adrian tries to deflect but Nina warns him, so he spills that it came from Ava. Nina fires Adrian but Maxie tells her to keep him on and make him print what she wants.

Alexis tells Ava that she knows she was the one who gave up the recording and warns that it was a big mistake. Ava denies any knowledge and claims Nina is framing her. Alexis says she'll subpoena Ava's phone records. Ava says it's not illegal to record someone, but Alexis says Natalia is not a public figure. Ava says whoever leaked it showed everyone what a bigot Natalia is.

Scotty stops by Ava's, who defends herself and mentions Alexis coming after her. Ava asks about the custody hearing, but Scotty says her public outing has gone public. He says the only way she can win is if Sonny has a public breakdown.

Josslyn overhears Carly talking to Diane about jail time, so Carly explains to her about Jason and the recording. She says she couldn't take the risk of the family getting hurt and says someone recorded the meeting. Carly worries there is a good chance she could go to prison. She says she can't stand Jason sacrificing himself for her. Josslyn says she has to think about Donna.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Sonny Learns Ava Sold Out Natalia

Blaze is upset her weakness has hurt Kristina, but she tells her to stop apologizing. Kristina says Blaze doesn't owe anyone any personal information. Kristina says the person who released the recording is responsible. Sasha drops by to give her support and tell Blaze she has nothing to be ashamed of. Nina arrives and apologizes to Blaze and Kristina, saying she didn't know about the recording. She says the audio came from Ava.

Natalia tells Sonny she was talking to Ava, and he tells her this situation has hurt Kristina as well. Natalia admits she made comments to Ava about not being comfortable with Blaze's lifestyle. She doesn't understand why Ava would do it. Sonny says Ava will pay for releasing the recording.

Natalia says she never wanted her feelings about it to come out and hurt Blaze. She says she does like and respect Kristina. Sonny says Ava did it to get back at him and Blaze was collateral damage.

Alexis interrupts, surprised to see them together. Natalia says she's sorry the girls were hurt but she has a right to how she feels. After Natalia leaves, Alexis tells Sonny that Ava leaked the tape and she's going to decimate her reputation in court. Sonny says he'll make Ava's life hell and she'll never see Avery again.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!