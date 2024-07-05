The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Paris Tells Hope to Back Off

Diamond White

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Paris are in the throws of a serious discussion in the Forrester main office. Hope says she’s being honest about her feelings. Paris scoffs saying her entire relationship with Thomas is based on a foundation of honesty (that foundation must be flimsy as it was built in a hot minute). She goes on to say how much she and Thomas have bonded and Hope knows NOTHING about their connection… or her connection to Douglas. Paris thinks it’s very clear how bothered Hope is by her connection to Thomas’ son. Hope quickly identifies herself as Douglas’ mother but Paris isn’t finished. She says she’s not a rebound to Thomas as he loves her “with his eyes, his touch.” They have laid in bed together envisioning their future and thinking about raising their children (Really? Am I missing some large swath of time?). Paris says her connection with Thomas is nothing Hope ever had with him. She demands Hope back off and leave her man alone.

