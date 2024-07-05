Days of Our Lives Recap: Theresa Tries to Fool Justin by Agreeing to Sign a Prenup

Emily O’Brien

Xander and Sarah’s Pad: A deliciously shirtless Xander is lifting weights while Sarah notes Justin and Bonnie have RSVP’d to their wedding. Xander is annoyed as Sarah can’t seem to get passed how he once kidnapped Bonnie (really?). Sarah says she’s let go of the kidnapping and what happened to Susan. Xander promises he will never be corrupted by money again… except maybe her love. Just as they’re about to get sexy sweaty, Maggie arrives with a check for his share of Victor’s estate.

Xander is overwhelmed with the amount of the check. Maggie was always going to share her inheritance but was also so taken by how he stood up for the family during the whole Konstantin debacle. Xander is grateful but says he can’t accept the money as he’s trying not to be so money driven anymore. Further, if Victor had wanted him to have it, he would have put him in the will. Maggie says to consider it a wedding present from her and Victor.

Xander, once again, turns down the check and Sarah says it’s completely his decision. Maggie is proud of his decision and thinks Victor would have been, as well. With that, Maggie says her goodbyes and exits. The couple get all adorable and get back to their sexy time.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Theresa arrives at Brady’s request, and she thinks it’s because of their own romantic issues. He corrects her assumptions and says he wants to talk about Tate. She reads the pamphlet about the lacrosse camp, and he explains it’s all really to keep him away from Holly. Theresa gets it and is good with the plan.

Kiriakis Mansion: Bonnie and Justin toast to Independence Day. Bonnie says they also have Sarah and Xander’s graduation to celebrate. Just then, Alex walks in and brings up his engagement to Theresa. Justin’s response is muted, and Alex thinks it’s because of his dislike of Theresa (AND THEN HE CALLS HIM JUSTIN!).

Justin says he’s just trying to look out for him, and Alex says he appreciates the “cousinly” advice (Can Bonnie just slap him?). He says he’s trying to emulate his father, Victor, and follow his gut. Justin says Victor didn’t trust Theresa, but Alex thinks Victor leaving him controlling interest in Titan proves he had faith in him. They go back and forth before Justin says Theresa needs to sign an “air tight” prenup. Bonnie backs Justin up when he says it’s up to him to protect himself and his future heirs (leading Alex to flashback to his previous conversation with Brady). In real-time, Alex pours a drink and pushes back against the prenup suggestion. Just then, Theresa walks in.

Theresa heard the conversation about the prenup, and Justin says he brought it up. She’s taken aback he would think she would marry Alex for his money (did you all see Bonnie’s facial expressions? Giggle). Justin says it’s his responsibility to look out for Alex’s best interests. As Alex flashes back to his conversation with Brady, Theresa says she loves Alex but understands Justin’s concern. She goes on to say she was interested in Alex before she knew he was Victor’s son and had been left a fortune (cue more flashbacks). Theresa turns to Alex and asks if she trusts him. He assures her that he does. The couple lay it on thick leading Bonnie to be ill and Justin to agree to draw up the prenup contract.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Holly gets a call from Tate to confirm she still wants to run away with him. Holly isn’t certain how they’re going to make it work as she is also under constant watch. Tate says he has a plan which will work better than the one he had for their hook up during the prom. She says she trusts him, and they agree to chat later. When Holly hangs up, she sees Rachel standing behind her. She asks what Holly is plotting with her brother.

Holly tells Rachel she and Tate want to be together but everyone’s parents are keeping them apart. Rachel catches her drift and understands Holly wants her to lie. With that, she picks up the phone and starts to call Nicole. Holly takes the phone and says she’ll do anything for her to keep the secret. Rachel wants to know what’s in it for her (I love Rachel). Holly tries to sell the sisterly angle but also offers up her favorite perfume. Rachel rightfully realizes she’s being bribed, just as Brady walks in.

Holly tries to cover, and Rachel goes along with her story. Poor, dumb Brady believes them and says it’s time for him and Rachel to head out. With that, Rachel heads upstairs to get her things. Brady takes the opportunity to tell Holly he and Theresa are sending Tate to a lacrosse camp for the summer. He says they can reevaluate the status of their relationship upon his return.

Brady Pub: Tate chats with Aaron about the lacrosse camp. He wants Aaron to go in his place. Tate explains what happened with his parents and why they want to send him away. He explains how they could make the switch but Aaron isn’t convinced. Tate lays it on thick and Aaron says he only has to ask his brother but will do his best to make it happen.

A very smug Tate calls Holly and says his plan is coming together. All they need to do is figure out where he can stay in town so they can be together. Just then, Brady and Rachel enter, and they all discuss the lacrosse camp. Rachel says they’re going to see the fireworks and asks if Tate and Aaron want to join but they beg off (Aaron said his mother is throwing a barbecue. Hmmm, we also know his brother said he was in charge of Aaron and Felicity…).

Endings

Sarah and Xander watch the fireworks from their window whilst also basking in post-coital bliss.

Bonnie and Justin go back to giggling about and celebrating Independence Day when Maggie arrives home. She explains how and why Xander turned down the inheritance money.

Alex and Theresa arrive for the fireworks to find Brady and Rachel already there. Alex whispers to Brady how Theresa offered to sign a prenup. Rachel wants ice cream and Brady quickly sweeps her away. Theresa doesn’t get why he would bring up the topic but then asks what Brady said to him. Alex kisses her and says it’s nothing to worry about.

Brady agrees to get Rachel double scoops and mentions how they’re going to be spending a lot of time together this summer because of Tate’s departure. She admits she’ll miss her brother but not as much as Holly will.

Holly and Tate find each other in the park and he updates her on how their plan is coming together. While they kiss, someone watches from the bushes…

