The Price is Right Contestant Wins on Fourth of July With Insane Bid

The optimal bidding strategy on The Price is Right's contestant row has been long-established. The final contestant often bids a dollar more than the highest bid thereby assuring that if everyone else underestimated the price of the prize, they win.

However, on the game show's Fourth of July episode, a contestant won with what seemed like an idiotic bid. Vintanya went last. As TVInsider reported, the prior contestants bid $1500, $1600 and $2000 on a grill. Vintanya bid $1999. Shockingly, that was the precise price of the item, and she won.

A stunned Drew Carey told her that she had just made history.

Can I just tell you, my whole career here at Price is Right… you’re the first one to go a dollar under and get the exact bid.

Vintaya's lucky streak continued. She went on to win a Buick in the "Cover Up" game.