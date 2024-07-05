The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Continues Reigniting his Feud With Jack

Victor wants his lick back from Jack.

Peter Bergman and Eric Braeden

Nick/Phyllis: The two (Joshua Morrow and Michelle Stafford) butt heads on how to help their daughter Summer (Allison Lanier).

Devon/Nate: The cousins (Bryton James and Sean Dominic) scheme to get one over on Billy (Jason Thompson).

Sharon: Ghosts from the coffeehouse maven's (Sharon Case) past plague her.

Chelsea: The con artist designer (Melissa Claire Egan) has Adam (Mark Grossman) feeling a bit guilty after their scandalous hook-up. Look for Chelsea to set some ground rules.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) has a history lesson for Claire (Hayley Erin). Meanwhile, Victor continues to needle Jack (Peter Bergman) and gives Adam a new job.

Audra: The vixen executive (Zuleyka Silver) loves her new role at Glissade. Later, watch Nate grill Audra on whether it is brilliant for her to work with Kyle (Michael Mealor), given their history.

Claire: She has difficulty finding her place in the Newman clan.

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) tries to bury the hatchet with Summer.

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) makes a dicey choice.

Traci: The novelist (Beth Maitland) gets a surprise visit from Danny (Michael Damian) and Cricket (Lauralee Bell) in Paris.

Daniel: The artist/gamer (Michael Graziadei) makes a tough choice regarding his future.