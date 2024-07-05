The Young and the Restless Recap: Jack Warns Victor to Stay Away From Kyle

Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack arrives in Victor’s office saying they need to talk. Victor wonders what fresh hell has led Jack’s to annoy him today. Jack looks Victor square in the eye and tells him to stay away from Kyle.

Kyle enters the Abbott living room to find Diane awaiting his arrival. He says he doesn’t want to talk to her but Diane says they have to find a way through their tense situation, if only for Harrison. She begs him not to move and take that little boy away from the family who loves him. Kyle is astounded his mother would use Harrison as a bargaining chip.

