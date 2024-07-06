Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Asks Hope If She Has Regrets

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for July 5, 2024
Annika Noelle, Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is freaked out and crying when Brooke approaches. She tells her daughter she doesn’t need to be at the mansion. Folks will understand if she wants to make her exit. Hope says she doesn’t understand why Thomas needed to blindside her with the engagement news the way he did. She’s confused why he had to rush into another relationship so quickly. Brooke asks if she’s second guessing her decision to say no to Thomas’ proposal.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

