Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Doug and Julie Share a Special Moment

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of July 8-12, 2024
Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth Hayes

Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth Hayes

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Jada (Elia Cantu) tells Bobby (Blake Berris) they know who killed Li. Bobby looks at her and simply says, “no, you don’t.”

A return to EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) press conference has Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) telling everyone Eric (Greg Vaughan) is Jude’s father. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) yells at EJ asking if what Gabi said was true.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) can’t believe Chad (Billy Flynn) wants to dig up Abigail’s grave.

The strange trio of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Aaron (Louis Tomeo), and Tate (Leo Howard) discuss the plan for Tate to runaway with Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

We head back to Nicole calling EJ a bastard and EJ throwing barware and LOSING. HIS. S***!

Nicole tells Eric that Jude is his son.

And the end of an era. Next week brings Bill Hayes’ final episode and the last interaction between Doug and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Does Bobby Hold the Key to Soliving Li Shin’s Murder?

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3083
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Jack Deveraux Returns to Salem

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3271
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Does Bobby Hold the Key to Solving Li Shin’s Murder?

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2781
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Sloan tells Eric that Jude Is Not Their Baby

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0165
Days of Our Lives

Peacock Unveils DAYS Season 60 Promo at Day of DAYS (VIDEO)

By Joshua BaldwinComment