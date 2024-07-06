Days of Our Lives Recap: Gabi Destroys EJ

Dan Feuerriegel, Cherie Jimenez

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Jada and Rafe enjoy breakfast as they discuss her tension-filled visit with Bobby. She lets him know Bobby wanted to get back together. Rafe makes a douchey comment and then apologizes after seeing Jada’s reaction. They move along and Jada recounts Bobby saying he had information about a murder.

Rafe thinks Bobby is trying to find an excuse to see her but Jada thinks he may have useful information. Rafe doubles down and says she needs to stay far far away from him. Jada says Bobby wouldn’t hurt her and Marlena agrees. Rafe continues to be overprotective and says she’s taking too big a risk. Jada says he wouldn’t pull this mess on a male detective. Rafe pulls the boyfriend card before realizing she’s going to do what she wants.

Bayview: Marlena arrives to see Bobby who only wants to speak to Jada. He mentions her request to let Everett out but says he still needs protecting from the past. Marlena thinks Bobby is less concerned about Everett and more so about himself. Bobby says he’s bored and Marlena agrees to leave him be. With that, she exits.

Jada shows up next to ask questions about the murder. Bobby agrees but only if she agrees to get him released. Jada thinks she’s being played but Bobby assures her that he has the information she needs. He promises to tell her everything once he’s been sprung. Jada says she’s leaving so Bobby agrees to spill what he knows.

The Spectator: Eric arrives, and Nicole wants him to go with her to cover EJ’s press conference. Eric says he can’t because he doesn’t work for the paper anymore and he’s moving to Paris. Nicole congratulates him but is totally caught off guard.

Eric says he needs a clean break and Nicole gets it. She wants to help but he says he needs distance. They both admit they will miss each other. Eric thinks it’s for the best as EJ doesn’t like them working together. Nicole admits EJ saw them kiss the night he brought her home drunk. Eric understands EJ’s attitude about the situation as he wouldn’t like seeing Nicole kiss anyone.

Nicole asks if Eric wants to see Jude before he leaves but he thinks it’s not a great idea. Nicole understands but can’t believe they’re actually saying goodbye. They embrace, and both begin to cry before Eric exits.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ and Stefan are sniping at one another when Gabi returns from her quick visit to see Arianna Grace. As she tries to tell Stefan about the visit, EJ interrupts and says he needs her to get all gussied up so they can accompany him to the press conference. When she resists, EJ says they both owe him for helping her get out of prison. They reluctantly agree and EJ exits. Gabi pushes Stefan about why EJ agreed to help her. Stefan says it was for family but Gabi says she overheard the conversation about blackmail. He closes the door and tells her about Jude’s paternity.

Gabi is perplexed why EJ sat on this information for so long. Stefan says he was worried about losing Nicole. Gabi says it’s great that Eric is going to get his child back. Stefan is confused and she says they can’t keep this information a secret. The two argue over the issue and Gabi says she knows what it was like to be unjustly separated from her child. Further, they’ve gotten what they wanted so why shouldn’t they out EJ. Stefan wants to keep his word to EJ and doesn’t want to start yet another war. He begs her not to rock the boat and Gabi reluctantly agrees. With that, they head out to the press conference.

Horton Square: Melinda impatiently awaits Kristen’s arrival when Connie (Li’s date from long ago) arrives on the scene. She apologizes for giving Melinda the business after Li’s death. With that, she turns to exit just as Kristen arrives. They have a seat and chat about whether or not Melinda should be DiMera’s general counsel.

Kristen wonders why EJ wants her to be installed at DiMera. Melinda offers up several reasons, but Kristen isn’t buying what she’s selling. Kristen decides to move along and asks why Melinda wants to work for her when she blames her for Haley’s death. Melinda admits being triggered by Kristen’s presence but wants the job and can put aside their differences. Kristen can’t do the same. Just then, EJ arrives, and Melinda says they’re at an impasse. EJ can’t understand and Kristen says she’s afraid Melinda’s going to stab her in the back. EJ pipes up and offers his DiMera shares if it will get the deal done.

EJ says he has no need for the shares and is content being DA. He explains she will be able to use the shares for voting power but the money will continue to go to him. Kristen is still suspicious but agrees to the deal. With that, she exits. EJ tells Melinda she will need to keep her trap shut about Jude’s paternity. Just then, Nicole walks up.

Nicole can’t understand why EJ would possibly engage with Melinda. They quickly explain about the job at DiMera and EJ apologizes for not telling her as he knew Nicole would be upset. Melinda gets snarky and makes her exit. Nicole can’t understand how this job came to be because of Melinda’s history with Kristen. EJ lies saying Kristen hired Melinda to spite him.

EJ changes directions asking if she’s there for the press conference. She says she’s representing The Spectator. EJ requests Eric take a flattering photo which leads Nicole to say Eric is leaving town. He understands and thinks Eric made the right decision for everyone involved.

Gabi, Rafe and Stefan arrive for the press conference. Just then, Connie returns and tells Gabi how happy she was to hear of her exoneration. Gabi questions who she is and Connie says she knew Li Shin quite well and knows he wouldn’t want an innocent person serving time for his murder (Wait, is it possible Connie kille Li?).

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Eric arrives to tell his mother about his new job and impending exit. She would like him to be closer but understands why he needs to go. He thanks his mother for her support and for not asking about Nicole. With that, he brings her up and says she is part of the reason he needs to get out of town.

Horton Square: EJ begins the press conference begins as the citizens of Salem listen. EJ says he’s committing himself to upholding the law and serving justice. He notes his first action was to re-open the Li Shin murder case. They’ve determined Gil Carter was the culprit which allowed for Gabi’s release. With that, he welcomes Gabi to the podium to address the crowd.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Theresa Tries to Fool Justin by Agreeing to Sign a Prenup

Endings

Kristen calls Melinda to the mansion. She’s received EJ’s shares and has her employment contract. Melinda signs without actually reading the contract. Kristen says she’s now her boss and asks again why EJ pushed so hard to get her the job. Melinda says EJ was looking out for himself.

Bobby gets flirty with Jada before he admits the information he has is about the murder of Li Shin.

Gabi, in a fabulous dress, begins to speak about her release. She acknowledges Stefan and his support during her unfortunate incarceration. She also thanks Rafe and Jada for ensuring justice was served. Gabi then shifts the focus to Li. She’s thankful he can now rest in peace because his true murderer has been revealed.

The camera pans to an apartment that looks very much like the Shin boarding house. Connie walks in and flashes back to a night long ago. Li is looking down at his phone when he’s stabbed in the back. When he falls to the ground, Connie is standing behind him with blood all over her chest (I promise I was watching in real time and didn’t know the ending of the episode!).

Back at the press conference, Nicole supports EJ by asking Gabi what role he played in re-opening her case. Gabi says he was the one who approved Melinda’s immunity deal which allowed her to hand over the evidence which proved her innocence – even though EJ was the one who originally prosecuted her. Gabi says EJ prosecuted her out of hate but released her out of love for Nicole. She continues saying EJ was afraid of losing his beloved wife. When Nicole questions why, Gabi says EJ knew she was still in love with Eric, and he was afraid of losing her because ERIC IS THE FATHER OF HER BABY! (OMG, I had NO clue that was coming. I literally just gasped out loud in a way that made the person next to me at the coffee shop ask if I was ok).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!