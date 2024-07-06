Perkie’s Observations: Kristina Calls Natalia a Bigot on General Hospital

Kate Mansi

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Drew runs into Jordan taking some personal time at the pool and they discuss his campaign. She jokingly suggests he bring Scout with him to win the emotional vote.

Drew thanks Curtis for the extra work he's putting in with the wellness division rollout. Curtis says he loves what he's doing so it's easy for him. Curtis brings up Drew's opponent and how terrible she is and how he's going to help Drew win.

Nina tells Drew about Natalia's comments outing Blaze and how social media is making it into a scandal. Nina says she's holding the Crimson publication back for 24 hours so Deception could replace Blaze's ad with a simple statement of tolerance. Drew agrees she made the right call. He then gets a text the name change has gone through and he's now a Quartermaine.

Maxie and Brook Lynn discuss the mess that Deception finds itself in with the online outrage over Blaze's sexuality. Maxie says they need to turn this situation around and save Deception. She tells Brook Lynn they should take a break from Blaze being the Face of Deception.

Blaze interrupts to apologize for Natalia's words and has decided to resign. Both Maxie and Brook Lynn tell her to let things die down and pick it back up in the fall. Brook Lynn gets a text saying the record label is dropping Blaze. The two reassure Blaze and are certain they'll get things back on track.

Kristina tears a strip off of Natalia for hurting Blaze and how she was supposed to protect her. Natalia admits she shouldn't have voiced her opinion to Ava, but also won't apologize for it. The two argue about Blaze and how Natalia doesn't know her. Kristina accuses Natalia of not loving Blaze for who she is.

Natalia says it will take awhile to reconcile how she grew up with how things are now. Kristina says she's a bigot and it's not because of her upbringing and says her daughter is hurting. Natalia tells her not to question her love for Blaze and kicks her out. Kristina gets home to find a crying Blaze, who says her music career is over.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Alexis Vows to Destroy Ava

Trina finds a book Spencer gave while she's unpacking and Gio's watches. She tells him sometimes she still thinks Spencer will come through the door. Gio tells her about losing his mother when he was ten.

Josslyn and Dex make small talk, get flirty and then kiss. Josslyn says she doesn't want to rush things. The two make out some more but are interrupted by Gio and Trina. The four share a toast to the new apartment.

Dante checks in on Sonny and brings up Natalia. Sonny blames everything on Ava and says she will do anything to hurt him because of the custody fight but he'll deal with her.

Dante reminds him that he almost died twice and doesn’t need to behave this way. Dante refuses to leave and understands Sonny's rage but won't let him do anything that will destroy him.

Sonny can't believe he let Ava live with him as the Jeromes killed his family, Connie and Morgan. He says he made sure she was safe, and, in return, she hurt him and the people closest to him. Sonny says he has to protect Avery, but Dante points out his daughter would be upset if something happened to her mother. Sonny says Ava is the last of the Jeromes and he's going to take her down. Dante says he's playing into Ava's hands because she wants him to do something stupid.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!