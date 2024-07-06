The Young and the Restless Recap: Nick Wants to Pop Kyle in the Mouth

Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap for July 5, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Phyllis, Nicholas and Summer are having a family chat at Crimson Lights. Nicholas is very annoyed because Kyle has, once again, hurt his Supergirl. He knew he should have popped that boy in the mouth the first time he hurt his baby girl. Phyllis stops him by suggesting long term punishment as a better option. Summer is appreciative of the blind support but says she’s more concerned about what’s going to happen in the future if Kyle continues down his current path. Phyllis wonders if she’s talking about Harrison’s new nanny, SCARY POPPINS (HA!). Nicholas thought she was cool with Claire and Summer says that situation is actually going fairly well. Despite her annoyance with that situation, what she’s actuallly concerned with is his latest stunt.

