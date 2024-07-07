Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Poppy and Luna Enjoy the Perks of Dollar Bill’s Fortune

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 8-12, 2024
Lisa Yamada

Lisa Yamada

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) offers Hope (Annika Noelle) wise words.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Jack (Ted King) hide information from Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) engages in family bonding with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Paris (Diamond White) and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Paris begins making plans for her nuptials.

Someone stumbles upon Tom’s backpack at Deacon’s Pizza Kitchen.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Paris Warns hope to Stay Away From Her Man

Finn assists Hope with her confusion about Thomas.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Poppy (Romy Park) grow accustomed to the perks of being Spencers.

Thomas works overtime to make Hope listen.

Tom’s backpack has unexpected contents.

Luna receives an exceptionally generous gift from Bill (Don Diamont).

Steffy and Finn get sexy.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3893
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Bill and Poppy Try to Pick Up the Pieces

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1623
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Bill Sets the Scene to Recreate History With Poppy

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2732
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Luna and RJ Consider Their Path Forward

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3456
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Katie Plays Detective by Digging Into Poppy’s Past

By Joshua BaldwinComment