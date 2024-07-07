The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Poppy and Luna Enjoy the Perks of Dollar Bill’s Fortune

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 8-12, 2024

Lisa Yamada

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) offers Hope (Annika Noelle) wise words.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Jack (Ted King) hide information from Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) engages in family bonding with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Paris (Diamond White) and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Paris begins making plans for her nuptials.

Someone stumbles upon Tom’s backpack at Deacon’s Pizza Kitchen.

Finn assists Hope with her confusion about Thomas.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Poppy (Romy Park) grow accustomed to the perks of being Spencers.

Thomas works overtime to make Hope listen.

Tom’s backpack has unexpected contents.

Luna receives an exceptionally generous gift from Bill (Don Diamont).

Steffy and Finn get sexy.

