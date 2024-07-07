Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Nicole Tells Eric the Truth

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of July 8-12, 2024

Greg Vaughan, Arianne Zucker

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) share a special moment.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) takes Holly (Ashley Puzemis) into his confidence.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) is stunned to learn the truth from Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Chad (Billy Flynn) asks Jack (Matthew Ashford) about exhuming Abigail’s body.

Justin (Wally Kurth) talks to Xander (Paul Telfer) about the trauma he’s experienced since he learned Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is Victor’s son.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) works overtime to keep his affair with Ava (Tamara Braun) a secret from Gabi (Cherie Jimenez).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!