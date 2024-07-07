Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Nicole Tells Eric the Truth

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of July 8-12, 2024
Greg Vaughan, Arianne Zucker

Greg Vaughan, Arianne Zucker

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) share a special moment.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) takes Holly (Ashley Puzemis) into his confidence.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) is stunned to learn the truth from Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Stefan and Gabi Enjoy a Passionate Reunion

Chad (Billy Flynn) asks Jack (Matthew Ashford) about exhuming Abigail’s body.

Justin (Wally Kurth) talks to Xander (Paul Telfer) about the trauma he’s experienced since he learned Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is Victor’s son.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) works overtime to keep his affair with Ava (Tamara Braun) a secret from Gabi (Cherie Jimenez).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1801
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Alice Horton’s House is on Fire!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3089
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Nicole Causes Prom Night Problems for Tate and Holly

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3326
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Doug and Julie Share a Special Moment

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Rafe Hernandez, Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Ava Faces Heat From Eli While Nicole and Rafe Create Their Own

By Joshua BaldwinComment