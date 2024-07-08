Skip to main content

Explosive Revelations Hit Port Charles on General Hospital

Josh Kelly

This week on General Hospital, as the citizens of Port Charles celebrate the nation's birthday with food, fun and fireworks, other explosives are set to go off.

Cody (Josh Kelly) finally tells Mac (John J. York), and the rest of the Scorpio clan, that he is his son. Across town, Anna (Finola Hughes) is hellbent on airing Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) out. Meanwhile, Drew (Cameron Mathison) announces his candidacy for congress as he and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) have a close moment  possibly witnessed by Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). 

Watch the promo below.

