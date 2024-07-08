General Hospital and Knots Landing Star Doug Sheehan Dies at 75

Doug Sheehan, Paramount

Actor Doug Sheehan, known for his roles on General Hospital and Knots Landing, died on June 29 at age 75, Forbes reports.

The Santa Monica-native's first acting credits was a guest starring role on Charlie's Angels in 1978. Sheehan got his big break on General Hospital, playing Detective Joe Kelly from 1979-1982, when the show was a national phenomenon. His character was heavily involved in the baby Steven Lars storyline and became a love interest for Heather (then Robin Mattson).

Sheehan went on to star as Ben Gibson, one of Valene's (Joan Van Ark) love interests, on Knots Landing from 1983-1988. His non-soap roles include series regular roles on the comedies Day by Day and Clueless. His most recent credits were a 2002 episode of Passions and a 2003 episode of the sit-com What I Like About You.

Sheehan died at his home in Wyoming. No cause of death was announced.