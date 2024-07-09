The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn Tells Hope She Can Do Better Than Thomas

Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Hope are in the Forrester Creations main office talking about her romantic woes. Hope thanks him for his support but she still thinks it’s too soon for Paris and Thomas to be engaged and/or plan a wedding. Finn agrees and says no one is pushing them to move so quickly. Hope quickly interjects saying Steffy is. Finn wonders if she knows about the timeline, and Hope says she doesn’t know but she’s all on board with their whiplash engagement. She thinks Steffy would do anything to keep her and Thomas apart. Finn says despite what Steffy thinks, he believes in her and thinks she can do better than Thomas.

