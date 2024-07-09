The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas Goes to Extremes to Find Closure With Hope

Matthew Atkinson, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is reeling after Thomas’ proposal. She establishes he didn’t mean what he said, and Thomas says he was trying to make a point. He believes Hope will always turn down his proposals no matter the time nor place. His heart was broken before he left town but now has been made whole again because of his relationship with Paris.

Thomas says Douglas will connect them forever. He has now found his woman and knows she will find her man. He believes, though not together, they will both be happy.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Asks Hope If She Has Regrets

