The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas Goes to Extremes to Find Closure With Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for July 8, 2024
Matthew Atkinson, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is reeling after Thomas’ proposal. She establishes he didn’t mean what he said, and Thomas says he was trying to make a point. He believes Hope will always turn down his proposals no matter the time nor place. His heart was broken before he left town but now has been made whole again because of his relationship with Paris.

Thomas says Douglas will connect them forever. He has now found his woman and knows she will find her man. He believes, though not together, they will both be happy.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

