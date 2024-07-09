Days of Our Lives Recap: Nicole Leaves EJ and Chases Down Eric

Arianne Zucker

Bayview: Bobby tells Jada he has information about Li’s murder. Jada says they already know who killed him but Bobby insists she doesn’t. Jada explains about Gil but Bobby says he didn’t do it. He asks if she has any sort of solid proof and Jada admits she doesn’t. She asks him directly who killed Li.

Bobby says he saw the person who killed Li. Jada asks how he saw the person who killed Li. Bobby explains he had just moved to Salem. Everett got very upset with Chad which led Bobby to take over. Just then, he came face to face with a killer. Bobby didn’t know anyone so he couldn’t possibly identify them. Just then, he begins to yawn saying he’s exhausted. Jada still wonders if anything he says is true. Bobby knows she believes him as she has such a keen sense of justice. With that, he says he will see her tomorrow and pretends to sleep, leading Jada to exit.

Former Shin Boarding House: Connie enters and remembers stabbing Li. She blames Gabi for what she did. Just then, Li appears at the table and says Gabi wasn’t the one who stabbed him. Li walks towards her and Connie hugs him, thankful he is still alive. Li says he’s actually dead and she’s the one who killed him. Connie says his murder was an accident and, again, she says it’s all Gabi’s fault. Connie admits it but says no one else knows but the two of them.

Connie explains how she’s had to kiss up to Melinda and Gabi to cover her tracks. She wishes she and Li could go back to their first date. Li thought she was crazy which is why he never called her back. She explains she moved into the apartment so she could be close to where he lived and died. Connie vows revenge on everyone responsible for her tragic loss. After she completes her revenge tour, she says they can cuddle on the sofa and watch Dateline.

Horton Square: Gabi tells everyone EJ’s motive for exonerating her was the need to keep his family together. He was keeping the secret that Eric Brady is the father of Nicole’s baby. Rafe pulls Gabi aside as Nicole questions EJ. Gabi steps up again saying Eric is Jude’s father and she can prove it. Stefan begs his wife to stop and EJ loudly dismisses the press. Rafe concurs but Gabi stares directly at Nicole saying she’s telling the truth. Nicole asks about the proof.

Gabi continues telling the story of how Sloan manipulated the situation (this scene would be even better with Sloan in the mix). Nicole can’t understand how Gabi could possibly know this information. She says she’s righting a wrong and isn’t making anything up. Nicole again asks for the proof and asks for the source. Gabi throws Stefan directly under an 18-wheeler an outs him as the source.

Nicole confronts Stefan but before he can answer, Gabi calls him out saying surely he’s not going to call her a liar in front of all these people. Stefan hesitates and then confirms what Gabi said. Nicole knows both of them hate EJ and thinks they’re saying these things to get back at him. Gabi admits she hates EJ but also says Stefan saw the DNA results. Stefan admits he did and EJ curses him.

A tearful Nicole tells EJ how sorry she is which leads Gabi to twist the knife. She looks at Nicole and says EJ already knew. Gabi says Stefan found the DNA results in the safe and confronted EJ. Nicole confronts EJ but he says Gabi and Stefan are lying. Gabi doubles down and asks how she thinks Stefan got EJ to overturn her conviction and why he gave Melinda an immunity deal. With that, EJ loses his s*** and goes after Gabi.

Nicole turns EJ around and yells at him to say something. She calls him a bastard and storms off. EJ tries to follow but Rafe stops him, saying he needs a statement because he perpetrated a fraud. EJ pays no attention and exits.

Brady Pub: Outside, Eric calls Holly to tell her about getting the job in Paris and his imminent move.

Inside the pub, Eric and Roman discuss his move. Roman hopes he will choose to return home some day just as he did. Eric says he had a dream the night before about being Jude’s father. He flashes back to Nicole originally telling Eric he wasn’t the father of her baby. He decides he needs to get his bags and Roman offers to drive him. Eric says Brady is going to take him and they say their goodbyes.

DiMera Mansion: EJ chases down Nicole. EJ tries to explain he didn’t know anything for many months. EJ explains Leo originally told him the information Jude was their baby. When he confronted Sloan, she said Eric was the father. The subsequent DNA test proved her words to be true. EJ says he was devastated by losing his baby a second time. Once everything hit him, EJ realized he couldn’t live with Nicole and Eric raising a child together. He made a choice to keep it all a secret because he loves her and was afraid of losing her. A tearful Nicole gets up in EJ’s face and says he has lost her and goes upstairs.

Nicole returns with Jude in tow. EJ begs her not to leave but Nicole says it’s all his doing. He declares his love but she doesn’t want to hear anything he has to say. With that, Nicole tearfully exits.

Endings

Bobby is reading his book and flashing back to the night he saw Li’s murderer. He’s talking to himself when he sees a bloody Connie crying and saying I didn’t mean to do it.

Jada and Rafe meet up outside the Brady Pub and she tells him Bobby was talking about Li Shin’s murder. Rafe still thinks he’s bluffing but Jada isn’t certain. They go inside so Rafe can fill her in on the press conference. Just then, Connie walks up.

Eric is sitting at the airport flashing back to when he handed Jude over to Nicole and EJ. Just then, his flight is called and his phone rings with a call from Nicole.

EJ is standing in the DiMera living room with a glass of brown liquor talking to Stefano. He downs the drink, throws the class against the wall and screams bloody murder.

Stefan tells Gabi he can’t understand why she betrayed him.

Nicole and baby Jude arrive at the airport to see Eric (how did she get to the gate). He is rightfully confused when she says the baby is his.

