General Hospital, Loving, and Ryan's Hope Executive Producer Joseph Hardy Dies at 95

Ryan's Hope

Joseph Hardy, former executive producer of three ABC soaps has died at the age of 95. Hardy served as executive producer of Ryan's Hope from 1983-88 then briefly shepherded Loving before becoming executive producer of General Hospital from 1989-1991.

Deadline described Hardy's tenure on Ryan's Hope as controversial, due to Hardy's attempts to take the soap in a new direction.

Hardy was best known as a theater director, winning a Tony award for directing the play Child's Play in 1970. His other Broadway credits include Children! Children! (1972); Gigi (1973); The Night of the Iguana (1976). 

