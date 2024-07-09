John J. York

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Cody says Mac is his father and he lied about the DNA results. He explains how he signed the affidavit saying he was Leopold's son to get the ice princess necklace but isn't proud of it. Mac is upset he spent all this time opening his heart and his family only to have Cody slam the door in his face. Cody says he didn't know how to tell him, but Mac says he lied to Felicia, Maxie and her kids. Mac says Cody doesn't give a damn and now he doesn't trust him. (Kudos to JJY for that little hitch in Mac's voice when he said that last line. Guh, how dare you hurt poor Mac like that.)

Mac tells Felicia that Cody is his son, and says she did her own paternity test. Mac says Cody must have messed with her test because he lied about the first one. Mac is upset Cody has known this whole time and never said a word. He angrily says Cody is a grifter and thinks he has an agenda for admitting the truth now. Mac says he would have found a way to love him but thinks it's too late for that.

Maxie heads to the stable to find something for James, and Cody tells her about the lie, that he is Mac's son. Maxie questions why Cody lied but he says it went on for so long he couldn't take it back. He apologizes for messing things up. Cody says he's grateful for having Maxie and the kids in his life, but she says he's not getting rid of them that quickly. Maxie says running away will only make things worse and he needs to give everyone time to adjust. Cody promises not to leave.

Trina and Josslyn hang out at the boathouse and Gio joins them. The girls explain the mansion was busy with Drew announcing his run for congress. Gio tells them about Fourth of July block parties in Bensonhurst and how his mother was originally from Italy. (This felt strangely and unnecessarily shoehorned into this episode.)

Laura tells Portia that Heather has the right to have her case reopened and the court will make the decision. Portia says Heather murdered five people and would do it again. Further, Trina is in danger, and she won't accept it. Liz interrupts, looking for Aiden before realizing she's interrupting. Portia accuses Liz of taking Laura's side because Heather was her mother-in-law.

Liz is confused but Laura’s had enough. Portia warns Laura if she continues trying to set Heather free, she will go public with her outrage. After Portia storms out, Liz is surprised how angry she was. Liz understands Heather's situation has changed but Portia doesn't see it because she just sees her as the one who tried to hurt her child. Laura thanks Liz for seeing things the same way she does.

Sasha walks away and the other two stop kissing. Willow can't believe she did that, but Drew says they only gave into a random moment. Drew says, in a different world, there could have been something between them. Willow admits she doesn't know what she's doing, but Drew says they got caught up with the excitement of the day. They both swear it will never happen again.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Sasha Spies Drew and Willow Kissing

Michael agrees with Curtis, they need to remove the animosity. Nina says she has a second chance to make things right. She says she just wants a relationship with Willow. Curtis says the company needs them both so Michael agrees to try for the sake of Aurora. He says he's on board with whatever Willow wants. The three of them interrupt Willow and Drew's conversation.

Nina says she and Michael are putting aside their differences for the sake of the company. Curtis tells Drew that Aurora is in capable hands and Nina says everything will be above board. Drew agrees that a clean slate is great. Portia interrupts and tells Drew if he wants her vote, he'll need to make sure to keep Heather in prison.

Portia tells Curtis that Laura is the enemy as long as she's trying to get Heather released, as well as anyone who supports her. She doesn't understand why Curtis isn't as angry as she is, but Curtis says it's the court's decision to decide Heather's fate.

Nina is grateful to Drew for building a bridge between her and Willow and kisses him.

Sasha spots Michael and Willow kissing and looks uncertain.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!