Perkie’s Observations: Sasha Spies Drew and Willow Kissing on General Hospital

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Port Charles celebrates the Fourth of July....

Congressman McConkey holds a press conference to announce his departure and his endorsement of Drew.

Everyone at the Quartermaine mansion discusses Drew running for congress. Tracy is not happy about the scrutiny Drew's campaign will bring to the family. She wonders why Nina is there, but the Congressman praises Nina for convincing Drew to run. Willow sees Nina walk away, upset by Tracy's words, and searches her out to reassure her. Tracy questions Drew about the name change and says Alan would be proud of him.

Curtis invites Nina to stay and watch the fireworks but with Michael there, she feels she needs to leave. Curtis points out, with Drew on the campaign trail, they need to work together and wonder if Michael and Nina can do it.

Mac makes the rounds, making small talk with everyone now that he's back. Ned brings up Heather so Laura explains to him the latest and how she might not be legally responsible. Laura says Heather wouldn't have made the decisions she did if she hadn't been poisoned.

Portia confronts Laura and says she wants assurances Heather will stay in Pentonville. She wonders why Laura is going to bat for Heather rather than protecting everyone from her. Laura reminds Portia, as a doctor, she should have known questions would be raised by Heather's diagnosis. Portia counters Heather's mission in life was to murder Trina.

Cody and James talk about family and agree to be "brothers". Mac joins them and talks to Cody about his past and how he would love to live Cody's life. Cody spills he's Mac's son.

Drew explains to Sam about having Scout's last name changed to Quatermaine as well. Sam talks to Dante about Drew and figures she should support him as best she can. Dante tells her to be ready for interviews about Drew, so she has nothing to hide. Sam is worried how Drew's new career could hurt Scout. She wonders how she ended up choosing Jason and Drew to parent when they don't prioritize their children.

Nina and Sasha get caught up. Sasha is surprised at how much Nina is supporting Drew. Nina explains they are trying to get along and how Drew is helping her mend fences with Willow.

Sasha says she picked up on a vibe between Nina and Drew, but Nina says they're not advertising it. Sasha's happy Nina is enjoying herself and deserves to be happy but also worries this will end in disaster. Nina swears its just a little fling, but Sasha worries that it's rebound from Sonny.

Willow praises Drew for wanting to follow McConkey's legacy and do great things for their district. Drew worries he's abandoning her with the new institute, but Willow says she's grateful for the change.

Willow says she believes in Drew and will do everything to help him win. She admits she would miss him if he moves to DC and he says he'd miss her too. The two share a kiss that Sasha sees.

