The Young and the Restless Recap: Kyle and Daniel Toast to Bigger Opportunities

Michael Graziadei, Michael Mealor

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Kyle is sitting at the bar at Society when Daniel pulls up a chair. He sees Kyle working on something but assumes it has nothing to do with Jabot as he’s heard about his recent departure. Kyle rightfully assumes he heard the news from Summer but says it’s probably not as awful as she made it seem. Daniel notes his own departure from Chancellor-Winters and they both realize they were fired by people close to them. Kyle makes a toast to new opportunities which seems to intrigue Daniel.

Claire arrives at Crimson Lights to bring home goodies for Victoria. Just then, Victor arrives and the two bond over pastries. Victor invites her to sit down as he has a proposition for her.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nick Wants to Pop Kyle in the Mouth

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!