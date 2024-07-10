The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Thinks Hope Is Using Thomas to Distract Herself From Finn

Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Brooke are in the Forrester main office. The focus of the conversation is, once again, Thomas and his whiplash engagement. Hope knows it’s not all about her as Douglas is also a concern. Brooke sits back and listens as Hope continues trying to convince herself of what she’s saying. Hope knows she had ample opportunity to say yes to Thomas but wasn’t ready to move forward.

Brooke notes how impulsive Thomas can be and Hope thinks that particular nature is putting knots in her stomach. Brooke thinks her feelings for Finn is what’s causing her anxiety. She had feelings for Steffy’s husband and then quickly tried to start back up with Thomas. Brooke thinks she’s simply running away from her attraction to Finn.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Finn Tells Hope She Can Do Better Than Thomas

