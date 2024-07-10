Brandon Beemer "Flattered" to be a Part of Doug's Funeral on Days of Our Lives (INTERVIEW)

On Wednesday June 5th, Daytime Confidential attended The Bay’s Pre-Emmy party at St. Felix in Hollywood. The event was chock full of daytime stars!

Brandon Beemer was out celebrating his character Evan Blackwell on The Bay! I had the chance to chat with the actor about his role on The Bay, and, of course, Days of Our Lives.

For anyone who needs a refresher, Beemer gave a good summary of his character. “Evan Blackwell, who was a district attorney, he was just always working. He's got a good head on his shoulders and is always making the right decisions. He’s definitely as a slave to his job, and a sucker for Tamara (Celeste Fianna).” Season 9 of The Bay is coming soon!

The cast and crew had just wrapped the night before. While you’ll have to wait to see what happens to Evan Blackwell, Beemer is returning to Days of Our Lives!

Earlier this year, he was spotted in pictures for the show's 15,000th episode celebration, and a tribute to the late great Bill Hayes.

What was it like being back for Bill and what will be Doug’s funeral? “I was so flattered to be a part of it. It's so nice, because when you think about some of the most wonderful people that just always have a smile on their face, I mean, just always so professional, and so like giving and willing to be there, Bill was that guy. There's not a single complaint that you can have about that guy, except for the fact that he's just too nice and too sweet and too loving and too kind. It was good to be there and be there for Susan (Seaforth Hayes, Julie Williams)!”

When we last saw Shawn Douglas, he’d fallen off the wagon. What can we expect from him this time? “He's working on correcting what happened, his bad behavior from last year.” Let’s just say there’s a good chance he’ll get an extended amount of time to prove himself!