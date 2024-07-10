Days of Our Lives Recap: Eric Learns The Truth About Jude’s Paternity

Greg Vaughan

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Theresa arrives with snacks for Tate to eat on the plane. She asks Brady where their son is but he’s not around. Theresa jumps to conclusions but Brady assumes he went out for one last turn about town.

Theresa calms and turns to why Brady told Alex she was after his money. Brady apologizes and explains he was merely speculating about what actually happened in Greece. He tries to avoid details but she pushes and Brady says he thinks Theresa went through Victor’s briefcase. Theresa is insulted by Brady’s truth and denies everything. She says she’s changed and is now a woman of integrity (HAHAHAHA). Poor, dumb Brady believes exactly what he’s told and apologizes, saying she would never have signed the prenup if she was a gold digger.

Park: Tate and Aaron meet in the park and discuss lacrosse camp. Aaron cleared the trip with his brother Mark but he also thinks Tate is attending (what could possibly go wrong?). Tate hands Aaron his license in case they ask for ID, despite the fact they look nothing alike. Just then, a shirtless and sweaty Alex surprises them both (Is it me or did Aaron appeared to stare at Alex like a hungry man eyeing a juicy steak?).

Tate makes introductions and Aaron nervously stumbles over his words. Alex explains he overheard their conversation and knows what they’re up to. He lets them hang for a bit and says he won’t say anything. He assumes Tate is giving Aaron a fake ID and tells Arron not to drink and drive. With that, Alex heads off to finish his run. Tate and Aaron heave a sigh of relief.

DiMera Mansion: EJ vows to make Stefan and Gabi pay before drinking his drink, throwing his glass and screaming at the top of his lungs. Just then, Holly arrives having heard what he was saying. EJ explains about Gabi’s performance at the press conference and the revelation Jude is Eric’s son. Holly feels sorry for EJ as he’s lost the baby all over again, but surprisingly, he admits he knew about the paternity long before.

EJ sits Holly down and tells her most of the story. He explains he did it because he was thinking of Nicole. EJ was afraid if she knew Eric was the father, Nicole would go running back to her former beau. As evidence, EJ thinks Nicole is with Eric right now.

Holly doesn’t know how to feel. She’s happy Eric has Jude back and hates what he did to her mother. That being said, Holly understands why he did what he did. She knows what it’s like to feel like lying is the only choice. EJ thanks her for the sentiment and Holly makes her exit.

Horton Square: Gabi tells Stefan she said what she did because Eric has a right to know the truth. Stefan thinks she’s full of it but because she wanted to make EJ pay. Gabi tries to deny it before going off on EJ letting her rot in prison and got what he deserved. She wants to go home but Stefan says they can’t. He loves her but is furious with her. Gabi says she feels the same way. Stefan explains her revelation means he broke his promise to his brother. He now has to prepare for war with EJ. With that, he exits.

Airport: Nicole arrives with Jude and tells Eric the baby is his. Eric is rightfully confused but Nicole doubles down. She explains Sloan changed the test results (not all of them) and Gabi told her the truth. She couldn’t let Eric suffer the same loss she did.

Nicole explains about Stefan blackmailing EJ and Gabi’s decision to do the right thing. With that, Nicole lifts EJ from the stroller and lets Eric hold his son. They hear the final boarding call for Paris but Eric says he’s not going anywhere. Eric thinks Sloan is responsible for everything, but Nicole lets him know otherwise. Nicole thinks EJ hid the truth because he assumed she and Eric would get back together. Just then, the final call for Paris is made and Eric thinks they should hit the trail.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Tate arrives home just as Theresa was headed out to look for him. Brady wants to drive him to the airport but Tate says he’s fine to go by himself. Brady and Theresa insist as he’s proven he’s not to be trusted. Just then, Theresa gets a call from Alex asking her to come home to sign the prenup which he promised would be back to the lawyer’s office tomorrow.

Theresa explains what’s going on and says a quick goodbye and I love you to Tate.

Park: Holly runs into Aaron and explains what’s happening with Tate.

Horton Square: Eric runs into Gabi who is still hanging around. She’s thrilled to see he has Jude with him. Eric thanks her for doing the right thing. Gabi thinks she’s repaying the universe after withholding her bone marrow from Rachel to get an immunity deal (good use of history).

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ pours another glass of brown liquor and flashes back to Nicole leaving with Jude. Stefan interrupts his memory and EJ begins to say his peace. He can’t believe all the many things he did to have Gabi released. For his troubles, his brother betrayed him and Gabi exposed him. Stefan throws Gabi under a small car saying he tried to keep the secret.

Endings

Theresa arrives home and Alex explains how he saw Tate and Aaron in the park.

Holly, Tate and Aaron arrive at the airport (where is Brady?). Tate and Holly thank Aaron and he heads off to his flight (where are his bags?). Tate asks Holly how she wants to spend the rest of their summer.

Gabi sits in Horton Square flashing back to the press conference. She drinks champagne and relishes her victory.

Eric finds the wadded up lacrosse brochure when Eric arrives with Jude in tow. Brady is confused and Eric introduces him to his nephew.

Nicole arrives home and Stefan exits the living room. EJ is thrilled as now they can talk. Nicole says she’s only back to pack her things. She hands EJ her rings and says she wants a divorce.

