Ellen DeGeneres Claims She's Quitting Showbiz
Ellen DeGeneres plans to pack up her toys and exit the entertainment industry. The former queen of daytime talk shows is currently on a stand-up comedy tour, aptly titled "Ellen's Last Stand... Up," which is being filmed for an upcoming Netflix special.
According to Variety, DeGeneres made this surprising announcement during the question-and-answer session at her Santa Rosa show. An attendee asked whether she planned to return to Broadway or star in more movies. DeGeneres responded:
When another fan pressed her if she would at least be open to voicing her iconic character Dory in a Finding Nemo sequel, DeGeneres reiterated that she plans to retire.
From 2003-2022, The Ellen DeGeneres show was a massive hit, beloved by audiences for its humor and the host's seeming kindness. However, allegations that behind-the-scenes she mistreated the show's staff damaged her reputation. Soon after, the show ended its run.