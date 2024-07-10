Skip to main content

Ellen DeGeneres Claims She's Quitting Showbiz

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres plans to pack up her toys and exit the entertainment industry. The former queen of daytime talk shows is currently on a stand-up comedy tour, aptly titled "Ellen's Last Stand... Up," which is being filmed for an upcoming Netflix special. 

According to VarietyDeGeneres made this surprising announcement during the question-and-answer session at her Santa Rosa show. An attendee asked whether she planned to return to Broadway or star in more movies. DeGeneres responded:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

When another fan pressed her if she would at least be open to voicing her iconic character Dory in a Finding Nemo sequel, DeGeneres reiterated that she plans to retire.

RELATED:  Ellen DeGeneres Tackles Controversial End of Daytime Talk Show During Stand-Up Tour

From 2003-2022, The Ellen DeGeneres show was a massive hit, beloved by audiences for its humor and the host's seeming kindness. However, allegations that behind-the-scenes she mistreated the show's staff damaged her reputation. Soon after, the show ended its run. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Talk Shows

Ellen DeGeneres to Tackle Being "Kicked Out of Show Business" in Netflix Comedy Special

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Talk Shows

Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Moves to England

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

Ellen DeGeneres Says She "Will Be Talking" to Her Fans

By Carly SilverComment
Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Talk Shows

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Claims Media Attacks on Toxic Workplace Allegations Were "Misogynistic"

By Jillian BoweComment