Ellen DeGeneres Claims She's Quitting Showbiz

Ellen DeGeneres plans to pack up her toys and exit the entertainment industry. The former queen of daytime talk shows is currently on a stand-up comedy tour, aptly titled "Ellen's Last Stand... Up," which is being filmed for an upcoming Netflix special.

According to Variety, DeGeneres made this surprising announcement during the question-and-answer session at her Santa Rosa show. An attendee asked whether she planned to return to Broadway or star in more movies. DeGeneres responded:

Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.

When another fan pressed her if she would at least be open to voicing her iconic character Dory in a Finding Nemo sequel, DeGeneres reiterated that she plans to retire.

No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.

From 2003-2022, The Ellen DeGeneres show was a massive hit, beloved by audiences for its humor and the host's seeming kindness. However, allegations that behind-the-scenes she mistreated the show's staff damaged her reputation. Soon after, the show ended its run.