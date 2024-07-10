Perkie’s Observations: Ava Blackmails Sonny’s Pharmacist on General Hospital

Maura West

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Sasha makes awkward small talk with Willow and Drew in the kitchen before escaping to the stables. Willow tells Drew they should never have kissed, and he agrees it was a result of the excitement of the day. Drew says one kiss doesn't change anything between them and to put it behind them.

Michael and Drew go over the budget for the wellness division. Michael asks if Drew notices anything off with Willow. Michael says he gets afraid whenever she's feeling off that the cancer will come back. Drew tells him to give himself a break and reassures Micheal everything is fine with Willow.



Cody updates Sasha about telling Mac the truth and says he is furious. Sasha reassures and says to give Mac time to come to terms. He says he wants to leave town, but Maxie made him promise not to go. She reminds him they're building something, kisses him and jokingly says she'll hunt him down wherever he goes.

Willow heads down to the stables to talk to Cody and the two talk about Drew running for congress. They talk at cross purposes about being part of a family and what it means to them.

Felicia and Maxie discuss Cody and wonder if he's lying about Mac being his father. Maxie doesn't think he's lying and says she stopped Cody from leaving town. Felicia continues to be annoyed her DNA test showed zero connection between the men. Sasha shows up and says she's known for months Cody was Mac's son.

Felicia mentions the DNA test and Sasha confesses to switching the sample. Sasha says Cody doesn't feel worthy of Mac but she felt she needed to be honest. Felicia says it will take time for Mac to trust Cody. The women plot on how to get the men on the same page.

Ava tells Scotty that Agent Cates has been following her, but he says Jagger is a good guy. He tells her Sonny wants sole custody of Avery. Scotty doesn't like the facts of the case and says judges like stability. He thinks the judge will want to keep Avery in a stable environment at Sonny's. Ava mentions Sonny having a public meltdown, but Scotty says Sonny's not dumb enough to have one in the courtroom (Somewhere in town, Sonny says, 'hold my beer'!!)

Sonny thanks Carly for letting Avery spend time with Donna. He asks if Carly is willing to let Donna spend the night now that Ava has moved out. Carly says Avery is welcome at her house any day. Jason arrives as Sonny shows Carly the custody papers from Ava. Sonny says Carly could be called to testify since she's Donna's mother. He says he needs to know what she'll tell the judge regarding his abilities as a parent. Carly says she won't trash him in court.

Sonny asks Jason if he's given Jagger any information, which he denies. After he leaves, Carly tells Jason he should tell Sonny he's working with Jagger to protect her. Jason says Sonny will go after Jagger if he finds out and the two agree something is off with him.

Ava heads to the hospital to talk to the pharmacist to let him know she knows he's been messing with Sonny's medications. The pharmacist promises to change it back to the proper dosage, but she tells him she wants it to be zero. Ava warns him to change them to placebos until she tells him to stop.

Sonny shows up at Ava's with the custody papers. He puts his phone on record and tells her not to testify he's unfit or he'll bury her. He thinks it will be a slam dunk for Diane, but Ava says defenseless mothers tend to do well in family court. Sonny says Diane can find twenty witnesses who will testify Ava is an unfit mother. Ava says his reputation is no better and no judge will grant custody to a mobster who ran a strip club.

Ava says she's glad he's recording their conversation because he can go home and listen to how crazy he sounds. She opens the door for him to leave, but Sonny says he's not going anywhere as Jagger shows up.

