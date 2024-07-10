Kimberlin Brown on The Bold and the Beautiful's Sheila and Deacon: "They Just Need Each Other!" (INTERVIEW)

For 30 plus years, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been known to turn everything upside down on The Bold and the Beautiful.

This spring, it was almost curtains for the shows ultimate villain. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) stabbed what we thought was Sheila in cold blood and she was pronounced dead. However, the devil was in the toes! It turns out; the deceased was actually Sheila’s double Sugar.

Daytime Confidential caught up with the woman who brings Shelia to life, Kimberlin Brown, at both the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys and Creative and Lifestyle Emmy Awards!

Brown spoke about playing a dual role on B&B for the first time. “That was fun getting to play a little bit of Sugar. Those scenes were fun, and they were challenging because you're not acting with an actor. You're just with someone standing there, and you’re saying your lines to them. So, trying to make that whole dynamic work. It was a challenge, but I loved it.”

In a very rare instance, we actually saw Sheila scared! “I was happy that they went that route. You know, it shows more of a human side that you don't normally get to see.” Thankfully, Sheila was rescued from her near death experience by her son Finn (Tanner Novlan) and her knight in shining armor, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

The brush with the other side was enough to make Deacon put a ring on it. Brown revealed the story behind her beautiful black wedding gown, which she wore to the Creative Emmys.

"Well, I've got to tell you the gown was actually designed by Jeresa Featherstone (Costume Designer) and her team. Angelo (Santos) built it. The entire crew upstairs and wardrobe accessorized for the show. When I knew that Jeresa was nominated tonight, I asked her if she wanted me to wear the gown that she designed. She said, Please! I just love the way it fits. I love the way it works, and I couldn't be happier.”

Deacon and Sheila actually made it through the ceremony at Il Giardino and were declared husband and wife! “They don't need the glam! They don't need the glitz. They just need each other! She's usually, you know, putting her trust in people that don't want anything to do with her. It's nice to finally have somebody that has her back!”

Where does the couple go from here? Brown previews some shocking times again! “You're going to be very surprised at the storyline we're working on right now! Things aren't always what they seem!”