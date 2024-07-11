Bryton James Reflects on 20 Years as The Young and the Restless' Devon Hamilton Winters (INTERVIEW)

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

June 1, 2024 marked Bryton James’ 20 Year Anniversary of playing Devon Hamilton Winters on The Young and the Restless!

This is quite the accomplishment for any actor! He was 17 when he stepped into the role. Daytime Confidential chatted with him on the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy red carpet. He gave some thoughts on when he was cast. “I remember when I auditioned! I always wondered what they were thinking when they went with a kid. I didn't really have a lot of life experience.”

Clearly, he and Devon have grown up together over the years. “I mean, going through life in real life, completely helps on a soap opera, because you're living two lives anyway. Going to work every week. So, it's been nice to grow up with the show and with the character. Yeah, my character has obviously gone through quite a bit.”

When he first began on the show, Devon was a troubled teen living in a group home. Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) and Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) adopted him, and it’s been a rollercoaster ride ever since. He has lost his hearing, gotten married and divorced, become a father, a businessman and even a Chancellor! James has been nominated for 11 Emmys and took home two!

For this year's Emmy reel, James knew what he scenes he wanted to submit quickly! “I knew that I wanted to use it like right after I filmed it. It was something really early on last year. It wasn't really tied to a throughline story. It kind of was a standalone one, but I knew it was good. Then, the storyline was all last year was Lily (Christel Khalil) and myself battling over me wanting to split the company. I just tried to pick what I had best from there.”

Currently, the battle for Chancellor-Winters continues. The Abbotts are trying to assert their power due to the merger, but the Winters are not having it! However, there seems to be some dissention in the ranks over Aunt Mamie (Veronica Redd)!

Speaking of the Winters family matriarch, what is up with Devon and Lily not always showing respect for her? James sheds some light on the situation. “I've read Twitter and read the comments. Honestly, there's no intention behind it because it's written 'Aunt Mamie, Aunt Mamie.' Sometimes, it's not written 'Aunt Mamie.' If we don't say that before, the fans had an issue with it. So, just for all the fans out there, okay, there's nothing behind it! We're not like, you know, we're gonna go into this scene and show her disrespect. Not at all! So, that's where that goes.” Well that clears up a lot!

James did bring up a fair point that Aunt Mamie has been adding fuel to the fire within the company. “You know, she comes to town and starts trying to stir stuff up. We've been running this company and we know what goes on! She talks to us sometimes like we're not adults, like we don't know we're doing. It does create drama, though!” Great Aunts have a way to taking control without remembering you are an adult. Hopefully, the family can work through their issues.

Is there anyone on the show James hasn’t worked with much in 20 years that he’d like to? “I would love to work with Amelia (Heinle, Victoria Newman) more! Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman) because Devon and Nick are actually friends on the show. We started having scenes together a while back, and then they kind of just went away. I love Josh. Also... Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin)!”

James reveals he actually created a Devon and Michael Baldwin story! “I pitched a storyline where he was my dad before they found out it was Tucker (Trevor St. John). It was to kind of dive back into Michael’s history when he was on the bad side. We have a lot of history, because he was the one who handled my adoption with the Winters family, and he goes way back with me. He always also wants to dip a little into his roots of bad, so it'd be cool if we would have done that!”

LeBlanc happened to be giving another interview, but, having overheard, quickly jumped into Bryton’s! What were his thoughts on the story? “I thought it was an amazing storyline! I would’ve been honored to play it, but I play it anyway. They don’t even know! Every time I walk into a scene with Devon and I’m like ‘Hey Son!' secretly to myself.” Honestly, the story had a ton of potential!

What does the summer hold for Devon? James gives a few teasers! “There’s gonna be some shakeups in the business world! Devon is either gonna have to suck it up and deal with stuff that he does not want to do with other employees or come up with a new plan!”