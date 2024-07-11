Days of Our Lives Recap: Doug and Julie Celebrate Their Love Story

Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth-Hayes

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton House: Kayla arrives to see Julie dressed just like the new curtains. They both do a plug for Yellowstone on Peacock before Kayla asks about Chad. Julie says he’s at the cemetery.

Julie says she knows Kayla is who suggested exhuming Abigail’s body. Kayla thought opening the casket might end this nightmare. Julie explains Jack’s return and how he’s now involved in the exhumation.

Doug has made his way downstairs, and they chat a bit more about Yellowstone. Doug asks why Kayla came for a visit leading Julie to fill him in on all things Abigail. Doug accurately says stranger things have happened in Salem.

Cemetery: Jack and Chad stand by as the workers say the casket is ready to be opened. Jack thinks they’re going to open the casket only to realize Clyde was messing with them. Chad thinks it’s worth the risk and Jack reluctantly agrees. The workers open the casket to find it empty (and looking showroom new).

Chad dismisses the workers and he and Jack try to figure out what the empty casket means. Just then, Rafe arrives and is shocked to see the empty casket. He thinks someone desecrated Abigail’s grave leading Chad to explain a bit about what’s going on. Just then, Jada shows up and Rafe asks her to call for a forensics unit. Rafe tells Chad and Jack to head home as the gravesite is now a crime scene. With that, Jack and Chad exit.

Rafe catches Jada up and she wonders if Abigail could actually be alive. They think it could also be Clyde’s doing but anything is possible.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Leo and Cary make out as they prepare to hit the sheets. Leo puts a halt to the festivities and says it’s not him. Cary tries to push him, but Leo says he doesn’t feel much of a spark. A confused Cary puts his shirt on. Leo pulls him into another kiss confirming the lack of spark. With that, Cary exits.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Jada arrives to chat with Marlena about Bobby. She says she didn’t make any progress on her latest visit. Marlena is sorry to involve her in Bobby’s issues. Jada fills Marlena in on Bobby’s information about Li’s murder.

Jada has been reading up on D.I.D. and wonders if Bobby could have his own motivations outside of protecting Everett. She asks Marlena if Bobby is telling the truth about the murder or is simply stringing her along. She says there’s no way to know leading Jada to say she’ll continue investigating the case. With that, Jada exits.

Marlena is left alone for a few minutes when Leo arrives. He rushes in and explains he needs to see her. Marlena is somewhat intrigued and says they can sit down and chat. Leo fills Marlena in on what happened with Cary. Marlena thinks his lack of spark with Cary has to do with his continued feelings for Dimitri. Leo wonders if he will ever be attracted to another man (Am I straight? Giggle). Marlena assures him that he is still gay and needs to let himself heal. Just then, Leo says he has to get home to watch Drag Race. Marlena offers to let him stay so they can watch together (it’s completely inappropriate but I’ll allow it).

Bayview: Connie arrives to see Bobby and he flashes back to seeing her the night of Li’s murder. Bobby feigns ignorance and she asks if he knows the name, Li Shin. He pretends to not remember details which makes Connie wonder why he told the police he had information. She overheard Rafe and Jada talking which led her to Bayview. Connie explains she was close to Li and wants his killer to come to justice. Bobby says he can’t help her. Connie very directly asks if he was talking to Jada about her.

Bobby acts confused when Connie says she knows he saw her the night of the murder. Connie says she was only hanging out in the park and wonders why he would think she had anything to do with Li’s death. Bobby and Connie laugh when he says she was covered in blood and heard her say, “I’m sorry, Li. I didn’t mean to do it.”

Connie says he can’t tell anyone, but Bobby says the cat is already out of the bag. They establish Bobby has the hots for Jada and will continue to stretch out the flow of information to guarantee her continued visits. Connie wonders why he bothers as Jada’s already with Rafe.

Horton House: Jack and Chad return and say the casket is empty. Kayla wonders how any of this is happening as the hospital did everything by the book (HAHAHAHAHA!). Kayla wonders if Clyde could have moved the body but Julie thinks it’s possible Abigail is alive!

Endings

Leo and Marlena watch Drag Race. Marlena asks how Rupaul decides which of the queens to send home. Leo gets excited and tells her to hit play.

Julie tells Doug that Chad has never stopped morning Abigail. She feels so badly for everything he’s going through. Doug says the situation has been painful for everyone. Julie is sad Chad and Abigail didn’t have nearly as much time together as her and Doug. Julie tells Doug she loves him, and they begin to reminisce. Julie says the first time she laid eyes on him she was lost. The troubled years followed before she finally “won the gold ring.” Doug says he had become a new man. He had to change to deserve her (what is this water falling from my eyes?). Julie says Doug was a good family man and never let anyone in their family down. Doug asks for a kiss and Julie complies.

Jack and Chad are sitting at the Brady Pub discussing how they need to find the unidentified woman in the video.

Jada tells Rafe she thinks Clyde dug up the grave and moved Abigail’s body. Rafe thinks the other possibility is Abigail was never in the casket. Rafe chooses this particular time to get snarky about Bobby and says maybe he has some insider information. Jada responds accordingly and Rafe apologizes. Jada goes on to say she’s headed back to Bayview to see if Bobby can identify Li’s killer.

Bobby tells Connie he knows Jada will come around. Connie thinks it’s laughable and Jada will always go back to Rafe. Bobby scoffs when Connie presents an alternative plan. If Bobby keeps Connie’s name out of his mouth, she will take care of Rafe.

