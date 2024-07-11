Days of Our Lives Recap: Justin and Xander Discuss Family Business

Wally Kurth

Horton Square: Leo is writing his latest column about Gabi’s performance at the press conference. Just then, a sweaty and shirtless Xander runs up asking to drink his water (I do so enjoy this trend). They banter back and forth before Xander asks Leo to join him for a pint. Leo must still be on the wagon as he sends his boss on his way.

Leo finishes his story when a random man walks up and asks if he’s Lady Whistleblower. He says he’s a big fan… a HUGE fan, his name is Cary. Leo introduces himself as Cary pours the flirty on thick. He asks if Leo wants to go somewhere more private.

Brady Pub: Bonnie and Justin are eating breakfast discussing Sarah and Xander’s upcoming nuptials. They move on to Theresa and Alex and the prenup situation. Justin worries Alex will get his heart broken. Before leaving, Bonnie reminds Justin they are proof positive of a gold digger’s ability to change.

Justin flashes back to holding Alex as a baby when Xander arrives. They discuss how Justin was surprised he returned the inheritance check. Xander says Victor didn’t want him to have the money and wanted to leave everything to Maggie and his “bastard son.” Justin checks him and Xander notes how Alex has been a little s*** to Justin. He thinks the person hurt most by Victor’s will was Justin.

Justin says it’s not the first time he had paternity issues as Angelica told him he wasn’t Alex’s father after his birth. He had a blood test run to confirm. It must have been positive because Victor and Justin have similar DNA. Justin finds it difficult to believe Victor had a child with Angelica and kept it from him all these years.

Kiriakis Mansion: Alex walks in and immediately pounces on Theresa. He finds a brochure for a super yacht Theresa would like him to consider purchasing. She takes it back as Justin and Brady would frown on her greed. Theresa mentions the prenup which Alex thinks will shut folks up, but she finds a wee insulting.

Maggie walks in with the prenup and Alex and Theresa work overtime to explain it’s existence. Theresa looks it over and notes if she commits fraud or adultery, she gets nothing. She also notes fraud and/or adultery committed by Alex also yields her no booty. With that, Alex distracts Theresa with a kiss.

Maggie comes back with lemon bars, and they all dig in. Theresa moves on to wedding plans and says Bonnie thinks there should be a double wedding with Xander and Sarah. Maggie notes she once had a double wedding and thought it was lovely. She thinks back to when she and Mickey doubled up with Pete and Melissa. Alex notes his contentious relationship with Xander, but Maggie thinks it could be a bonding experience and a way to honor Victor. Theresa says she wants to get married ASAP and if that means tying the knot with Sarah and Xander, she’s in.

Justin arrives home and Alex presents him with the signed prenup. Theresa says she intends to spend the rest of her life as Mrs. Alex Kiriakis.

Horton House: Jack storms in and angrily confronts Chad about exhuming Abigail’s body. He says he’s kept the information from Jennifer Rose. Chad blurts out Clyde Weston told him Abigail is still alive. He didn’t say anything because he didn’t want to get their hopes up. Chad says digging up Abigail’s body is the only way to get answers. Jack says he won’t allow it and will fight him on it in court. Chad says he’s going on more than just Clyde’s word and shows him the video. Jack gets teary-eyed and says he doesn’t know what to think. Just then, Paulina texts Chad saying the crew is ready to dig.

Xander and Sarah’s Place: Bonnie arrives to look through bridal magazines with Sarah. She wonders if Sarah has given more thought to the idea of a double wedding with Alex and Theresa. Sarah blows it off but Bonnie thinks it could be good for the whole family. Sarah surprises Bonnie by agreeing and says she’ll talk to Xander. With that, Bonnie remembers finding the invitation for Xander’s mother in the trash and mailing it herself. In real time, Bonnie start to tell her about the invitation when Xander arrives home. Bonnie takes the opportunity to make her exit.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Cary and Leo make small talk when the relative stranger takes off his shirt.

Endings

Leo compliments Cary’s chest as the chiseled stranger begins to undress him. Leo declares Cary his first groupie and the two engage in a kiss.

Xander can’t believe Sarah is into the double wedding idea. He notes his first double wedding with Gwen ended in disaster, although he was marrying the wrong woman.

Alex and Theresa reluctantly agree to the double wedding if Sarah and Xander agree. Just then, Bonnie’s phone rings and Sarah gives the ok to proceed. Bonnie reports the news to the room.

Chad and Jack head out to the cemetery as the coffin is ready to be opened.

