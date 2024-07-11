Perkie’s Observations: Portia Wants to Boot Laura From the Mayor’s Office on General Hospital

Brook Kerr

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Ava tells John that Sonny threatened her and refused to leave. She tells him to listen to the phone recording. Sonny deletes the audio and after some words with John, leaves. Ava thanks John for coming to her rescue but also brings up the fact she knows he's been following her. John asks if she thinks Sonny will return and be a problem and Ava asks John to stay and share a drink with her.

John asks about Avery and Ava says Sonny is trying to take her daughter away from her. She says Sonny has become volatile and it's been hard to deal with him lately. Ava says she just wants to keep Avery safe and away from Sonny. She says she'll have to fight for full custody and asks if John would be willing to make a statement to Scotty.

John reminds her that he's in town in a professional capacity and shouldn't be getting involved in custody battles. Ava says she's asking him as a father because she's worried about Avery. John agrees to think about it but tells her not to worry because Sonny will be away from Avery and behind bars soon enough.

Portia tells Jordan she wants to gather signatures because she wants a recall vote to remove Laura as mayor. This would bump Jordan up to new mayor. Portia says the online community is outraged a murderer would be set free. Jordan defends Laura, saying she's just looking into things and Heather may not have been mentally responsible. Portia accuses her of playing politician.

Jordan says she was glad to get Heather off the streets when she was commissioner, but evidence is important. Jordan says Laura's ultimate concern is fairness, but Portia disagrees. Jordan points out Heather has a medical condition that compromised her judgement, and the law is for more than just the people we like.

Portia says she agrees Heather should receive proper medical care but not absolution. Jordan says Heather has rights but Portia counters she has the right to question the legitimacy of the mayor. Jordan says Laura is just asking questions, but Portia says she's not waiting for Heather to be released.

Laura stops by to see Heather who tells her about her visit with Curtis and how she's looking into her case. Heather tells her not to do it because she needs to stay locked up. She says she remembers killing those people but doesn't remember why. Heather says she can't say she wouldn't hurt someone if she was let out and doesn't want to risk it. Heather says Pentonville is where she belongs and tells Laura to visit but to let her pay for her crimes.

Brook Lynn and Kristina discuss Blaze and the fallout from the tape. Kristina says Natalia shouldn't have said what she did, but Ava is responsible for releasing it (Oy vey) The two bitch about evil Ava and how she killed Connie and retaliated when Sonny kicked her out. When Blaze arrives, Brook Lynn says she's trying to set up an interview for both of them to show who they really are.

Brook Lynn tells Chase about trying to fix the problem with Blaze. Chase mentions the time he's spent with Violet and reminds Brook Lynn his bereavement leave ends tomorrow. Brook Lynn says she can keep an eye on Violet while she works from home. Chase says he'll talk to Anna and Mac about cutting down to three days a week so they can make sure Violet feels loved.

Sonny heads to Alexis’ and tells her Ava is suing for custody and he's going to countersue. He says he doesn't want Ava to see Avery again, but Alexis tells him Ava will come after with everything she has. Sonny wants to know if Alexis will support him. Alexis says she hates Ava but doesn't agree with keeping a mother from her child completely.

Sonny asks if Alexis is willing to take the stand and say he's been a good father to Kristina. Alexis says she can testify he loves Kristina, but doesn't approve of what he does for a living.

Kristina arrives and tells her parents Brook Lynn is setting up an interview to show who she and Blaze really are. Sonny and Alexis both agree it's a good idea. Kristina thanks them for their support.

Felicia seeks out Cody to tell him to give Mac a chance and to ask him not to leave town. Cody says he's been alone for so long he doesn't know how to feel about being part of a family. He doesn't think Mac will forgive him, but Felicia disagrees.

Maxie summons Mac to remind him that he always forgave her when she messed up and now needs to forgive Cody. She wants to know why he's taking such a hard line with Cody. Mac says Cody denied being his son, but Maxie says Cody has changed. Mac thinks Cody has an ulterior motive.

Felicia and Maxie discuss their separate attempts to fix the men. Cody shows up with Felicia's phone, which she deliberately left behind.

