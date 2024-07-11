Skip to main content

Melrose Place's Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton and Courtney Thorne-Smith Launch Rewatch Podcast

On the heels of news that a Melrose Place revival is in development, three of the stars of the 1990s primetime soap sensation have launched a rewatch podcast.

Still The Place features Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison), Laura Leighton (Sydney) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo) reminiscing about their time on the show and recapping what it was like to film each episode. The first installment, "Mondays Are Still A Bitch," is available now. It features the actresses discussing how they got cast on the show, reflecting on the fact that all three of them kissed Grant Show (Jake), and recalling that the show was a boring bomb before the arrival of Heather Locklear (Amanda).

Zuniga told People

Added Thorne-Smith,

Said Leighton, 

