Melrose Place's Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton and Courtney Thorne-Smith Launch Rewatch Podcast

On the heels of news that a Melrose Place revival is in development, three of the stars of the 1990s primetime soap sensation have launched a rewatch podcast.

RELATED: Girl, They're Bringing Back Melrose Place

Still The Place features Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison), Laura Leighton (Sydney) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo) reminiscing about their time on the show and recapping what it was like to film each episode. The first installment, "Mondays Are Still A Bitch," is available now. It features the actresses discussing how they got cast on the show, reflecting on the fact that all three of them kissed Grant Show (Jake), and recalling that the show was a boring bomb before the arrival of Heather Locklear (Amanda).

Zuniga told People,

It was hard to organize a lunch, so we created a podcast where we could get together.

Added Thorne-Smith,

I think we're going to have lots of opportunities to look at stuff and go, that would never fly today. I've watched movies from the eighties and nineties that I'm just horrified now because I think our perspective has changed... We're looking at ourselves and going, wait, we didn't realize it then, but now it seems so glaring: certain camera angles, what they choose to photograph, storylines or the dialogue.

Said Leighton,