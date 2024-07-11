Skip to main content

Movie Featuring General Hospital's Tabyana Ali to Premiere in September

Tabyana Ali

Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson, General Hospital) fans, prepare to visit your local cinema on September 27. That's the date that the GH star's new movie, Empire Waist, is scheduled to be released. 

According to Deadline, the film is a body-positive coming-of-age story.

Empire Waist stars Mia Kaplan as Lenore, along with The Office's Rainn Wilson, Jemima Levu and Missy Pyle. Ali plays a character named Honor. 

Empire Waist will be distributed by Blue Fox Films.  Said the company's Vice President, Lisa Gutberlet, 

