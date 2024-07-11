Movie Featuring General Hospital's Tabyana Ali to Premiere in September

Photo Credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson, General Hospital) fans, prepare to visit your local cinema on September 27. That's the date that the GH star's new movie, Empire Waist, is scheduled to be released.

According to Deadline, the film is a body-positive coming-of-age story.

The film follows Lenore Miller, an overweight, insecure teen whose talent for fashion is discovered by her confident, plus-sized classmate, forcing her into the spotlight — and into the path of both bullies and new friends.

Empire Waist stars Mia Kaplan as Lenore, along with The Office's Rainn Wilson, Jemima Levu and Missy Pyle. Ali plays a character named Honor.

Empire Waist will be distributed by Blue Fox Films. Said the company's Vice President, Lisa Gutberlet,