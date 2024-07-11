Skip to main content

Pat Sajak Returning to Host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in October

Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak may have signed off from hosting Wheel of Fortune, but he's not finished with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Sajak will host the syndicated show's primetime spin-off one more time this fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC released its fall schedule lineup, which touted that Sajak would host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and called it his "final spin."

The show will debut October 7. As of now, it hasn't taped any episodes. It will air on Mondays when the Alphabet network doesn't have a Monday Night Football game. 

Sajak retired from the syndicated mothership in June after being its host for 41 years.

