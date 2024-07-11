The Bay to Pay Tribute to Jackie Zeman

Jackie Zeman The Bay

The upcoming season of The Bay, set to launch in September, will include a special episode that will honor the memory of Jackie Zeman. Best known for her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, Zeman also played Sofia Madison on The Bay.

The tribute episode, titled 'Sofia' will feature a memorial service for the character of Sofia. Showrunner Gregori Martin told Variety:

[It] will be a celebration of both the Sofia character and Jackie Zeman’s life, with several special guest stars that meant something to Jackie’s legacy.

Those guest stars include GH alums Leigh McCloskey, who played Bobbie's dastardly lover Damian Smith, and Tamara Braun, who was the second actress to portray Bobbie's daughter Carly. Braun will appear as Rita “Elise” Kennedy, a blind woman who receives Sofia’s donated corneas. The character is named after Zeman's mother and two granddaughters. Said Martin,

Knowing how special Tamara was to Jackie, I created the role of Elise specifically for her... I also knew whatever name we gave this character had to be something extra special to Jackie.

The new season of The Bay will stream daily this fall on PopstarTV, followed by a VOD release on several streaming platforms.