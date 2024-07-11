Skip to main content

The Bay to Pay Tribute to Jackie Zeman

The Bay

Jackie Zeman The Bay

The upcoming season of The Bay, set to launch in September, will include a special episode that will honor the memory of Jackie Zeman. Best known for her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, Zeman also played Sofia Madison on The Bay.

The tribute episode, titled 'Sofia' will feature a memorial service for the character of Sofia. Showrunner Gregori Martin told Variety:

Those guest stars include GH alums Leigh McCloskey, who played Bobbie's dastardly lover Damian Smith, and Tamara Braun, who was the second actress to portray Bobbie's daughter Carly. Braun will appear as Rita “Elise” Kennedy, a blind woman who receives Sofia’s donated corneas. The character is named after Zeman's mother and two granddaughters. Said Martin,

The new season of The Bay will stream daily this fall on PopstarTV, followed by a VOD release on several streaming platforms.

