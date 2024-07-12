Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Blames Herself for Hope’s Troubles

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for July 11, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Brooke continue their conversation in the Forrester main office. Brooke knows Hope never wanted to be like her. Hope counters saying she’s always had mad respect for her mother and her accomplishments. Brooke understands she wasn’t a great role model in terms of relationships, especially in her younger years. She admits she hurt many people as she proceeded to do whatever and whomever she wanted. Brooke knows how much she hurt her daughter during that time period. She’s taking her down memory lane to get Hope to understand why and how she’s using Thomas to distract herself from Finn.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Thinks Hope Is Using Thomas to Distract Her From Finn

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

