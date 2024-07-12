The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Blames Herself for Hope’s Troubles

Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Brooke continue their conversation in the Forrester main office. Brooke knows Hope never wanted to be like her. Hope counters saying she’s always had mad respect for her mother and her accomplishments. Brooke understands she wasn’t a great role model in terms of relationships, especially in her younger years. She admits she hurt many people as she proceeded to do whatever and whomever she wanted. Brooke knows how much she hurt her daughter during that time period. She’s taking her down memory lane to get Hope to understand why and how she’s using Thomas to distract herself from Finn.

