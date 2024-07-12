The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Questions Hope’s Change of Heart

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy and Hope are in the Forrester main office discussing Thomas (isn’t there anywhere else these folks can talk?). Hope tells Steffy there was something pushing her to back away from Thomas. She’s had a lot going on to distract her. Steffy thinks it’s a good thing Hope is staying in her lane and gave Thomas and Paris her blessing. She says she’s proud of both Hope and Thomas for untangling themselves from a relationship that would have led to despair and heartache. Hope isn’t ready to go quite that far as she thinks the jury is still out on Paris and Thomas. Steffy knows they rushed into an engagement but thinks they’ll take their time with the wedding (in what soap world does anyone take their time with a wedding?). Steffy wonders what or who pushed Hope to change her thinking about Thomas…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Blames Herself for Hope’s Troubles

