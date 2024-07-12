Sean Kanan on Clint Howard's The Bold and the Beautiful Role: “I Brought Clint to the Show" (INTERVIEW)

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has never been predictable. He always zigs when you expect him to zag. Now, he’s fallen in love with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and married her. Yes, that Sheila! He's found success as the owner of the local restaurant Il Giardino and seems to be on his best behavior for once. Daytime Confidential caught up with Deacon’s portrayer, Sean Kanan, on the red carpet at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys.

Deacon is all in with Sheila! Falling in love and being truly committed to someone is different for the recovering bad boy. “I think Deacon has gone through a real transformation. If you think about it, he really is kind of a hero now. I think he has had a lot of redemption, and believes in second chances. He’s doing his absolute best to help Sheila achieve the same thing.”

Is the dark side of Deacon still buried in there somewhere? “Absolutely, absolutely. I think it's something he can always draw on should that become necessary again.” It would be great if we could see the old Deacon peek out just a little bit! “I agree. That would be a lot of fun. That's the great thing about daytime. I never know what I'm getting into.”

Nothing is off the table! Deacon recently went on a caper with Sheila’s son Finn (Tanner Novlan) to prove Sheila was alive! In order to find her, they had to get information from a homeless man named Tom played by Hollywood veteran actor Clint Howard. Tom turned out to be Luna's (Lisa Yamada's) biological father, and is now B&B's latest murder victim.

Kanan reveals he is responsible for Howard joining B&B! “I brought Clint to the show, actually. I was at The Hollywood Show. It was a memorabilia show. I saw Casey (Kasprzyk), one of our supervising producers. I said, 'What are you doing here?' He said, 'Well, I'm looking for somebody to do a scene with you to play a homeless guy.' I said, 'Stay right here! I got your guy. You're not even gonna need makeup, because Clint has this big beard and everything.' So, I grabbed Clint, and he wound up getting the job. I'll tell you, we had some tremendous scenes together. It’s really an honor to work with Clint. I'm gonna be doing a film with Clint! Ice Cream Man 2. So, that's going to be happening later this year.”

Now, as for the actual rescuing of Sheila, Kanan shares what it was like to be part of those thrilling moments! “Oh man, that was so much fun shooting those scenes! It was almost like being in a horror film, you know, with the way they shot that moving through the warehouse and everything. It was a little atypical from what you normally see in a soap. So, I thought it was a lot of fun. I got to kick a door and hold a lead pipe. So, I look like a badass!”

Sean is a trained martial artist, so he is actually a badass! Speaking of his karate history, Cobra Kai Season 6 is quickly approaching! This will be the final season of show, which serves as a continuation of The Karate Kid movie series! Kanan starred as the villain Mike Barnes in The Karate Kidd III. He was able to reprise the role in Season 5 of Cobra Kai! Will he return for Season 6? At the time, he cagily said, “I can neither confirm nor deny! I will just say watch it on Netflix on July 18! I think you’ll like it!” Now the cat is out of the bag. Barnes will be back!

RELATED: The Bold & The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Returning to Cobra Kai

Kanan has always been a man of many talents. He’s currently working on a new book! “I'm co-authoring with my wife, Michele Kanan. It’s called Cobra Couples, and will be coming out at the end of August.”

Meanwhile, you can still catch him on B&B. Kanan teased the aftermath of Tom's death. “There's a serious mystery that's about to develop!” It’s going to be a thrilling summer in fictional Los Angeles!