The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Continues to Hide Her Infidelity From Billy

Jason Thompson and Melissa Claire Egan

Claire: The newest member (Hayley Erin) of the Newman family is locked in a battle with Summer (Allison Lanier). Watch for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to push Claire to let her hair down.

Jack/Diane: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and his wife (Susan Walters) make a difficult choice regarding Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) sets boundaries with Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Summer: The Newman tartlet channels her inner Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Adam/Chelsea: The two (Mark Grossman and Melissa Claire Egan) fight the pull between them. Look for Chelsea to conceal her activities from Billy (Jason Thompson).

Heather: Ms. Stevens (Vail Bloom) discloses some surprising news to Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) warns Billy. Later, Victor tells his family about his new plans and gets strict with Adam.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) remains firm at Newman.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) has a chat with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about their concern for Sharon (Sharon Case). Meanwhile, Nick and Phyllis butt heads over their daughter Summer's recent actions. Watch for Nick to once again be caught between Phyllis and Sharon.