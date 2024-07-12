Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Adam and Chelsea Struggle to Process Their Nekkid Romp

The Young and the Restless Recap for July 11, 2024
Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Billy is visiting with Victoria and the kids when Chelsea arrives. He walks over to see her but she tries to get him to return to his family. Billy says he wants to be with her and then notices she’s shaking.

Adam and Sally meet up at Society. She’s thrilled her partnership with Chloe has been resuscitated and is relieved to be doing what she loves. Sally thinks their partnership is also good for Chloe as they work well together and share a passion for fashion. Further, Summer is thrilled with their work. Adam listens but his focus drifts to his recent hookup with Chelsea. Sally continues to gab but Adam’s focus is on his nekkid romp.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Summer Calls Kyle Out for Being Selfish

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

