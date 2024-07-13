Days of Our Lives Recap: Connie Stabs Rafe

Galen Gering

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Rafe arrives and asks Marlena questions about Bobby and his possible knowledge of Li’s murder. He wonders if it’s ok for Jada to be alone with him. Marlena thinks Bobby isn’t dangerous and says Bayview is a secure location.

Bayview: Jada arrives to probe Bobby about Li’s murder. She threatens to never see him again if he doesn’t tell her what she wants to know. Bobby snaps to attention and says he’ll tell all. Bobby flashes back to his conversation with Connie. In real time, Bobby grabs his head in pain and Everett (or Bobby pretending to be Everett) emerges. Everett (?) asks where he is and says the last thing he remembers is being with Jada and Stephanie at the Salem Inn. Jada heads out to get a doctor.

Jada returns with Marlena. They explain he was involuntarily committed as he wasn’t capable of consent. Everett (?) says Bobby is no longer in control and would like to leave. Marlena thinks Everett (?) should stay in the hospital a few more days. He notes he has a job and a relationship he wants to get back to. Since Bobby’s gone, Everett (?) wants to regain control of his life. Marlena thinks he needs to figure out the original trauma but Everett (?) says he’ll continue with treatment even after release. After very little convincing, Marlena decides to sign the release papers.

Marlena exits and Everett (?) thanks Jada for her patience and time. Jada asks if he remembers talking to her about Li. Everett (?) feigns ignorance and Jada makes her exit. With that, Bobby smiles and remembers Connie’s promise to take care of Rafe.

Former Shin Boarding House: Connie prepares breakfast for herself and ghost Li. She reviews her meeting with Bobby and says he’s keeping his mouth shut in exchange for her getting rid of Rafe. Li questions her committing a second murder but Connie says killing him was a crime of passion. With that, we flashback to the night Connie stabbed Li. She shows up at the door and Li barely recognizes her. She asks if he wants to join her for ballroom dance lessons. She becomes insistent and barges in. Connie thinks Li is different from her hundreds of other first dates. She wanted to make her move but he was dating Melinda. In real time, Connie says if he’d accepted her invitation things would now be different.

In flashback land, Connie says she read about Li and Melinda in Lady Whistleblower’s column. She doesn’t understand what he could have possibly seen in her. Li tries to put Connie off, but she thinks she can heal his broken heart. She also mentions knowing he’s seeing Marlena for therapy. Li realizes she’s stalking him and sternly says he doesn’t care about her and asks her to go, and then shouts at her to get out. He picks up his phone to call the police when she grabs the knife and stabs him. Connie apologizes to a bleeding Li but then notes nothing is her fault as Gabi and Melinda are to blame for everything. With that, Connie texts Gabi from Li’s phone. Before Connie can leave, Gil knocks on the door. She hides and he walks in.

In real time, Connie explains she wanted Gabi to get caught standing over Li’s body. In flashback world, Gil enters, drops the little black book and sees Li’s body. He kneels, checks for a pulse and finds a heartbeat. Gil decides to scram, grabs the black book and exits.

DiMera Mansion – Stefan and Gabi’s Bedroom: Gabi cuddles up to a sleeping Stefan. He smiles, awakens and quickly becomes cold. He says he has a headache she caused. Stefan reviews what happened at the press conference, but Gabi wants to have sex. She doesn’t understand how he can resist after months of abstinence. With that, she storms off.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Ava arrives, and Kristen says she’s now in charge of recruiting new assets for the company. Ava is nervous about being around when Gabi is back. Kristen says Gabi won’t know anything about what happened with Stefan. Just then, Gabi enters, and Kristen exits. Ava explains about her new job at DiMera and Gabi says she needs to chat with her about Stefan.

Gabi knows about Ava and Stefan’s interaction with Clyde and running drugs through The Bistro. She says she’s grateful to Ava for working with Stefan and the sacrifices she made. Just then, Stefan enters, and Gabi exits.

Kristen returns and explains about hiring Ava at DiMera. Ava explains Gabi was thanking her for working with him to deal with the Clyde situation. Kristen gets very snarky but Stefan isn’t amused. Ava signs the HR papers and Kristen makes another exit. Stefan thinks Kristen will continue to use the affair as leverage. Ava says she has Kristen under control. Stefan asks about Harris and Ava says he’s not a problem as he left town.

Brady Pub: Rafe and Gabi meet up and he fills his sister in about Jada and Bobby and the shift in Li’s murder case. He assures his sister nothing said will impact her freedom.

Endings

Gabi can’t figure out what it means for her to start over. Rafe reminds her about all the support and love in her life. He remembers he needs to head over to the cemetery. Gabi inquires further and Rafe breaks all kinds of ethical boundaries by telling her of the possibility Abigail is still alive.

Kristen and Stefan chat about Ava. Stefan says he is focused on keeping his marriage solid. Kristen notes he has a much better chance than EJ and Nicole. She laughs about how his big mouth caused his own problems. Kristen goes on to say she has no reason to make his life miserable and will keep her mouth shut. Even if she wanted to destroy him, she cares too much about Ava to fool with her.

Ava walks into the Brady Pub and Gabi asks if they can chat. She thinks Ava may be able to help her restart her life. Gabi knows Ava’s role at DiMera and offers up Gabi Chic as a possible new asset. She wonders what Ava thinks about them working together.

Jada and Marlena walk together as they talk about Everett. Marlena explains he no longer meets the criteria for commitment which is why she agreed to his release. Jada worries she will never learn Bobby’s information about Li’s murder.

Bobby arrives back at the Salem Inn and looks forward to Connie taking out Rafe.

Rafe walks in the cemetery as he talks on the phone with Paulina. Just then, a crazed Connie walks up behind him and plunges a knife into his back.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!