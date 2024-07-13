General Hospital's Richard Simmons Dead at 76

Fitness guru Richard Simmons, who played a fictionalized version of himself on General Hospital from 1979-83, then guest-starred in 2013, died in Los Angeles today at the age of 76.

Deadline reports that he passed away just one day after his 76th birthday. According to TMZ, preliminary reports indicate that he died of natural causes, perhaps as the result of a fall.

During the height of GH's popularity, Simmons appeared as a friend of Luke (Tony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) who taught fitness classes at the Campus Disco and helped the character of Beverly (Louise Hoven) with her weight loss journey. In May, Simmons took to Twitter to fondly reminisce about his time on the show.

Unfortunately, on his way to filming he was mistakenly arrested because his car looked similar to one that was used in a robbery. Once the cops realized their mistake, they escorted him to the studio so he wouldn't be late.

Simmons quickly forged a bond with Francis.

In 2013, Simmons returned to GH during the nurses ball, pitching the 1980s hit rap "General Hospi-Tale" as the opening song.

In recent years, Simmons was plagued with health issues and became something of a recluse. In March he revealed that he'd been diagnosed with skin cancer. However, he has stayed active on social media, sharing stories with his fans. Just yesterday, he thanked them for his birthday wishes.