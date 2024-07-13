Sofia Mattsson

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Maxie says Cody and Mac need to talk face to face like family, but Cody says he's just the hired hand and storms off. Mac is angry but both women say he and Cody need to talk. Mac says he's not letting anyone jerk his family around with their lies. Maxie says she's lied but Mac forgave her and never turned his back on her. She wants to know why he won't do it for Cody, but Mac says he raised her.

Mac says Cody is a stranger with whom he happens to share biology. Felicia says she's not letting him give up on his only child. Mac says Cody lied to his face for months, but Felicia asks if he's willing to lose more time due to his anger. Mac is unwilling to concede.

Michael tells Sasha he has the kids since Willow is working late with Drew. He believes Willow is happier working for the fundraiser.

Sasha swears Cody to secrecy and tells him about Nina's relationship with Drew and the kiss between Willow and Drew. She says Michael has no idea and doesn't know what to do. Sasha can't believe Willow would do this, but Cody defends the moment saying there was drinking, and they probably got carried away. Cody says people can be reckless and Sasha agrees to leave it alone.

Trina prepares a meal for her parents to mark the one-year anniversary of Curtis' shooting and his resilience. Portia gets home and says it's hard to celebrate when she's worrying about her family's safety. She says she's afraid things will get worse if Laura re-opens Heather's case and she gets released.

Curtis says he went to Pentonville to see Heather and can understand where Laura is coming from. He doesn't think Heather should be behind bars for the rest of her life. Curtis tells her Heather doesn't want the case reopened and is certain she'll stay where she is.

Anna tells Jason she's going to Valentin's and will swipe the satellite phone. Jason wants to do another stakeout, but she says she's going alone this time.

Laura reads an article Kevin gave her about a similar case of cobalt poisoning. Laura tells him Heather doesn't want the case to be reopened. She decides she'll honor Heather's wishes and let it go. Trina stops by to return one of Ace's teddies that was left behind while she was babysitting.

Trina brings up Portia's concerns about Heather and Laura says she understands where Portia is coming from. Laura tells her Heather wants it dropped and she'll respect the decision. She is curious what Trina thinks should have been done with Heather. Trina says Heather didn't chose to be sick and should get justice based on the law.

Liz stops by to show Jason that Jake was accepted into a painting and art program in Spain for the fall. She tells him to spend some time with Jake before he leaves. Jason offers to cover the tuition and expenses. He says she's been carrying the load for too long, so Liz agrees. She says she appreciates the effort Jason's been making to be a better father.

Valentin is thrilled when Anna drops by with a bottle of wine. The two share a meal and Valentin asks if she's thought about leaving town with him. Anna admits it would be hard for her if he left town. The two share a kiss.

