The Young and the Restless Recap: Chelsea and Adam Awkwardly Celebrate Connor’s Success

The Young and the Restless Recap for July 12, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chelsea and Adam sit in his living room and get all kinds of awkward after engaging in a hug. They note the good news they just received about Connor and think they should allow themselves the chance to celebrate. Chelsea grabs her purse to go find Billy. Chelsea is about to discuss what happened in their hotel room when Victor arrives.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

