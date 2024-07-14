Beverly Hills 90210's Shannen Doherty Dead at 53

Shannen Doherty, who became a cultural icon for her portrayal of Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at the age of 53. Doherty also played the wildly popular character of Prue on Charmed.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After intensive treatment, she went into remission in 2017. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2019 and became metastatic. In 2023, the actress announced that the cancer had spread to her brain.

Doherty's publicist Leslie Sloan told People magazine,

It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

Doherty began her career as a child actress, starring opposite Deidre Hall on Our House and playing the memorable supporting role of Heather Duke in the cult classic film Heathers. Her portrayal of Minnesota transplant Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 launched her career into the stratosphere. The show's popularity ushered in a new generation of teen soaps. Doherty left the show midway through its run after clashes with showrunner Aaron Spelling but later reconciled with him, leading to him casting her on Charmed.

